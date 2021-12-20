How will NFL’s altered COVID-19 protocols impact Packers as playoffs approach?

Whether the altered rules make the Packers more or less susceptible to positive tests is uncertain, but the Green Bay has been one of the more vigilant teams in the league based on positive cases to this point.

Yes, the Packers had to play their Nov. 7 game at Kansas City without Aaron Rodgers after the unvaccinated quarterback tested positive on Nov. 3. But while other teams had outbreaks of a dozen or more players testing positive, the Packers played two weeks ago without backup quarterback Jordan Love and played Sunday without defensive tackle Kenny Clark, both of whom were vaccinated but still contracted the virus.

“You’re always at risk right now. This thing is kind of running rampant throughout the country — certainly it is throughout the NFL,” LaFleur said Monday.

“I do think our team has really handled themselves well throughout the last two years. We haven’t had too many cases. I feel like it’s just going to come down to the discipline that we exhibit on a daily basis, trying to not put yourself in position to potentially put yourself at a higher risk.