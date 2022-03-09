How will history judge Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Brian Gutekunst? Broncos’ acquisition of Russell Wilson adds interesting juxtaposition

GREEN BAY — Even if they hadn’t happened mere hours apart, Aaron Rodgers’ returning to the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos giving up a king’s ransom to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks were going to be inextricably linked by happening during the same offseason — an offseason that is seeing quarterbacks make more news than any perhaps ever before.

Whether the Broncos ever actually made any hard-and-fast trade offers to the Packers for Rodgers is immaterial. Everyone knew, dating to draft day last year when Rodgers’ dissatisfaction with his lot in life in Green Bay spilled into the public view, the Broncos were interested in him. That interest only intensified as Broncos general manager George Paton suffered through a year of pedestrian-at-best quarterback play and then went out and hired former Packers offensive coordinator — and Rodgers’ coach/confidante — Nathaniel Hackett to be Denver’s new coach.

So, while we’ll never know just how much Packers GM Brian Gutekunst might’ve gotten in return for Rodgers in a trade — Less than Wilson, who is five years younger, brought? Or more, because Rodgers is more accomplished and has outplayed the ex-University of Wisconsin star in recent years? — March 8, 2022, will be a red-letter date in NFL history as everyone watches where the Broncos, Seahawks and Packers go from here.

Seahawks GM John Schneider, a Green Bay native and former Packers personnel lieutenant, dealt with his own Wilson-induced headaches last offseason, though whatever rift there was didn’t get quite as ugly publicly as the Rodgers situation became. Now, following a 7-10 season that ended a stretch of success that saw his team reach the playoffs in eight of the previous nine years and play in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII championship in February 2013, Schneider must replenish his roster and find a new quarterback.

But, he’ll have the ammunition to do it, just as Gutekunst would have had if Rodgers had decided to take his talents to the Rocky Mountains or somewhere else. But that possibility never materialized because Rodgers, who reportedly was “torn” on what to do as recently as last week, chose to run it back for an 18th season in Green Bay rather than looking for greener pastures elsewhere.

“The grass is greener where you water it. I really believe that,” Rodgers had said on “The Adam Schein Podcast” in early January. “That's an adage to dissuade people from going out and taking risk and chances, (but) I think that where you spend your time and energy and what you choose to water will always be the greenest part of your life.

“I decided when I came back (for the 2021 season) that I was going to be all-in with the team and all-in to see things move forward to a better place. And that's what the conversations were about during the offseason — about being a part of those conversations that impact my ability to do my job. And from one of the first days, Brian and I sat down and got on the same page. ... I'm thankful for that relationship, where it's at at this point, and that's made my life that much more enjoyable.”

To acquire Wilson (and a fourth-round pick) from Seattle, the Broncos traded two first-round picks (the No. 9 pick this year and their 2023 first-rounder), two second-round picks (No. 40 overall this year and their 2023 second-rounder), a fifth-round pick this year, quarterback Drew Lock (who was a 2019 second-round pick), tight end Noah Fant (who was a 2019 first-round pick) and defensive end Shelby Harris (a Milwaukee native who spent his redshirt freshman year at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to Illinois State).

That’s a pretty good haul for a team that will be looking to reload rather than rebuild, but it’ll be incumbent on Schneider and his personnel staff to choose wisely and maximize the value of those draft picks. Considering how frequently Schneider has dealt his first-round picks (over the past nine drafts, he’s made a first-round selection only four times) and how big of a wheeler-dealer he’s been (he had just three picks in the 2021 draft and has been more aggressive that even his Pro Football Hall of Fame mentor, Ron Wolf, was in Green Bay), it’ll be interesting to see how those picks are used.

Gutekunst’s work, meanwhile, has just begun. Not only has Rodgers yet to put pen to paper on his new deal, but while Rodgers’ return might’ve been cause for celebration, the Packers’ to-do list is a long one, starting with trying to make a long-term extension work with franchise-tagged star wide receiver Davante Adams to lower the $20.1 cap number he’ll carry into 2022 because of the tag.

However long the 38-year-old Rodgers plays — it’s unclear how the reported four-year deal is structured, and he could end up playing only one or two years before calling it a career — if the Packers don’t win their second Super Bowl title of his tenure, there’ll be plenty of second-guessing as to whether the team would’ve been better off in the long run had he decided he wanted to play elsewhere.

In the meantime, the Packers ultimately got what they wanted. Now, it’s up to Rodgers and the organization to end their 11-year Super Bowl drought and put a decade of playoff heartbreaks behind them.

“We’ve got a really good football team. This is the MVP of the league, and he makes this whole thing go,” Gutekunst said during a Q&A session with beat writers late last month. “We’re disappointed that we didn’t finish it off the last two years, but there’s no reason to think we can’t get right back there and knock on the door and get there.”