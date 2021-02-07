How Tom Brady's devotion to detail led Tampa Bay to Super Bowl 55

"We need to care for people more so they can trust you."

* * *

Brady knew to win the NFC, the Bucs would have to take down the New Orleans Saints. But Sean Payton and Drew Brees had been together since 2006. Drawing a game at New Orleans to start the 2020 season was almost unfair.

Brady led the Bucs to a touchdown on the first drive, spiking the ball hard in the end zone when he scored on a quarterback sneak.

Not much else went right, however. With a national TV audience tuning into his first game with the Bucs, Brady threw two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a pick-six, in the 34-23 loss.

"Sitting on the bus after that game was interesting," Christensen said. "I didn't know how (Brady) would react. It was the first game we'd ever been in. I just remember he sat down and said, 'Whoa, was that ever a nightmare. But I know exactly what we have to do to fix it. . This is some of the stuff I have to get comfortable with. I've got to be more patient on that.' He had a mental list already 45 minutes after the game on the bus."

The next breaking point came during a Week 5 20-19 loss at Chicago on Oct. 8. The Bucs were flagged 11 times for 109 yards. On one drive, they were flagged six times with five enforced.