The Green Bay Packers added a slew of young talent in the 2023 NFL Draft as they prepare for the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

With 13 selections during the three-day draft in Kansas City, the Packers mined the Big Ten Conference for help on the defensive line and in the quarterback and receiver groups, while adding a kicker and defensive tackle from an SEC powerhouse, a running back who enjoys cold weather, a pair of dynamic tight ends and more.

As the draft class gets ready to join the fold in Green Bay, here's a closer look at one game from each player's college career that shows what they could provide in the NFL:

FIRST ROUND

Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

College stats: In three seasons with the Hawkeyes, the 6-foot-5, 272-pound Van Ness registered 34 solo tackles, including 19 for a loss, with 13 sacks.

Snap shot: Van Ness, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, turned in several strong performances for Iowa, but one of his most impactful outings came early in the 2022 season against Nevada. He tallied eight total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, with 1.5 sacks as the Hawkeyes shut out the Wolf Pack 27-0 in their third game of the season.

SECOND ROUND

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

College stats: In four seasons with the Beavers, the 6-foot-6, 252-pound Musgrave caught 47 passes for 633 yards and two touchdowns.

Snap shot: Musgrave, the 42nd overall pick, was limited to two games with the Beavers last season after a strong 2021 campaign that saw him turn in some solid performances in Oregon State losses. One of his best showings of 2021 came when Oregon State fell at rival Oregon 38-29 in its regular-season finale. Musgrave caught his first collegiate touchdown in the third quarter and finished with a career-high seven receptions for 85 yards.

Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

College stats: In three seasons with the Spartans, the 6-foot, 185-poud Reed, who transferred to MSU after one season at Western Michigan, caught 147 passes for 2,069 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed 17 times for 62 yards and another score.

Snap shot: Reed, the 50th overall pick, had five games with more than 100 yards with the Spartans, and one of best all-around outings came in a 34-28 double-overtime win over the University of Wisconsin in East Lansing. Not only did he catch nine passes for 117 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime, the wideout also completed his only collegiate passing attempt — for a 25-yard touchdown to put the Spartans ahead in the first overtime.

THIRD ROUND

Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

College stats: In three seasons with the Jackrabbits, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Kraft caught 99 passes for 1,211 yards and nine touchdowns.

Snap shot: Kraft, the 78th overall pick, turned in one of his best outings of 2022 in the regular-season finale as South Dakota State defeated Montana State 39-18. He caught four passes for a season-high 69 yards and scored the first points of the game on a 36-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.

FOURTH ROUND

Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn

College stats: In four seasons with the Tigers, the 6-foot-5, 278-pound Wooden registered 30 tackles for loss and 15 sacks — including six sacks and 11.5 TFLs in 2022. In 2021, he registered 41 pressures, leading all interior defensive linemen in the SEC.

Snap shot: Wooden, the 116th overall pick, increased his output in each of his four seasons with the Tigers, culminating in a strong senior season in 2022. One of his most productive games as a senior came in a 41-27 home loss to Arkansas. Despite Auburn dropping its fourth straight game, Wooden finished with a season-high seven solo tackles, including two for a loss, and a sack.

FIFTH ROUND

Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

College stats: In five seasons with the Nittany Lions, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Clifford completed 61.4% of his passes for 10,661 yards with 86 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

Snap shot: Clifford, the 149th overall pick, had a lengthy career at Penn State, throwing for more than 300 yards eight times in his five seasons. One of his best outings of 2022 came in a 45-17 home win against Minnesota, completing 23 of 31 passes (74.2%) for 295 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia

College stats: In four seasons with the Cavaliers, the 6-foot-1, 206-pound Wicks had 90 receptions for 1,694 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Snap shot: Wicks, the 159th overall pick, saw his production slip in 2022 while missing two games with a bone bruise and playing in a new offensive scheme. One of his best games came in a 16-9 win at Georgia Tech, where he caught four passes for a season-high 99 yards and a touchdown.

SIXTH ROUND

Karl Brooks, DE, Bowling Green State

College stats: In five seasons with the Falcons, the 6-foot-3, 296-pound Brooks finished with 77 solo tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 27.5 sacks.

Snap shot: Brooks, the 179th overall pick, had a productive five seasons at Bowling Green State, but his best campaign came in 2022. The highlight showing of his final year came in a 34-28 win at Central Michigan when he recorded three sacks and a forced fumble to help the Falcons get back to .500 after dropping three of its first four games.

Anders Carlson, K, Auburn

College stats: In five seasons with the Tigers, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Carlson made 79 of 110 field goal attempts (71.8%) and 173 of 176 extra point tries (98.3%), while handling kickoff duties for most of his college career and finishing with 183 touchbacks on 314 attempts (58.3%).

Snap shot: Carlson, the 207th overall pick, was a reliable performer over five seasons at Auburn, scoring 10 points or more 12 times in his 56 games. His largest output came during the 2019 season, when he scored 16 points in a 48-45 home win over rival Alabama. Carlson connected on all four extra point attempts and all four of his field goal tries, including a 52-yarder as time expired in the first half.

SEVENTH ROUND

Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky

College stats: In three seasons with the Wildcats, the 5-foot-11, 193-pound Valentine registered 87 solo tackles, 16 passes defended and one interception.

Snap shot: Valentine, the 232nd overall pick, had a strong career at Kentucky, continuing to improve in his third season with the team. One of his best showings of 2022 came in a 26-16 win at Florida, when he had two solo tackles and three assisted tackles to go along with three passes defended.

Lew Nichols III, RB, Central Michigan

College stats: In four seasons with the Chippewas, the 5-foot-10, 220-pound Nichols rushed for 3,046 yards and 26 touchdowns and caught 71 passes for 575 yards and three more scores. He won the MAC offensive player of the year award in 2021 with 1,848 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Snap shot: Nichols, the 235th overall pick, had a breakout season in 2021 with 10 games with more than 100 rushing yards before seeing his production drop last season in part because of a toe injury. One of his best outings was in 2021, en route to winning the MAC offensive player of the year award while leading FBS players in both rushing yards and all-purpose yards. Breaking the 200-yard mark for the second straight game, Nichols was key to a 37-17 win at Ball State. He had 32 carries for 219 yards and three touchdowns — with a long of 66 yards in addition to a pair of goal-line scores — to go along with a 17-yard reception.

Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State

College stats: In five seasons with the Cyclones, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Johnson had 164 solo tackles, 28 passes defended and three sacks while starting more games than anyone in the history of the Big 12 Conference.

Snap shot: Johnson, the 242nd pick in the draft, was productive on defense and special teams throughout his five seasons, with one of his best years coming in 2022. One highlight in his final season with the Cyclones — when he moved to safety after four seasons at cornerback — came in a 31-14 win over West Virginia. He had an interception and two solo tackles to help the Cyclones snap a five-game losing streak.

Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte

College stats: In two seasons with the 49ers, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound DuBose caught 128 passes for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Snap shot: DuBose, the 256th overall pick, was consistent in his two seasons with Charlotte with four games of 100 receiving yards or more. His lone 100-yard effort in 2022 came in the 49ers' penultimate regular-season contest as they fell at Middle Tennessee State 24-14. DuBose caught nine passes for a season-high 112 yards with a second-quarter touchdown to give Charlotte its final lead of the game.