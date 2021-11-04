How the Packers are working to get Jordan Love ready to start in Aaron Rodgers’ place

But that doesn’t mean the coaches aren’t seeking Love’s thoughts on plays or concepts that he feels best about. Those preferences will play a vital role in how the coaches will opt to attack a Chiefs defense that ranks 29th in the 32-team NFL in total defense (391.5 yards per game) and 25th in scoring defense (27.5 points per game).

That said, the game plan has to start with identifying vulnerabilities in the Chiefs’ defense before going to Love for his input.

“First things first are, how you want to attack the opponent? That’s definitely the most important thing you want to do,” Getsy said. “And then, you have to see what he does well. Or what he has done well (in practice and preseason games) and maybe lean on those things. And that’s what the week of practice is for, too.

"We’ll probably do more this week and probably pull some of that stuff back to what he feels great about, what he feels excited about, what we think he’ll be able to do well. But you definitely put the plan together how we’re going to attack these guys first.”

Just how the coaches will determine what Love’s strongest plays are will be based on him sharing his ideas as the preparation week comes to a close on Saturday, and looking back on his preseason action to see where he thrived.