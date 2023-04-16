The Green Bay Packers have been criticized for their conservative approach to the NFL Draft long before Brian Gutekunst took over as the team's general manager in January 2018.

With the franchise last using a first-round pick on a wide receiver in 2003, selecting Javon Walker from Florida State at No. 20 overall, the league's annual draft has been a sore spot for some fans for nearly two decades.

While ranking players and draft classes rarely results in any sort of consensus, statistics can provide a starting point for informed debates.

As Gutekunst is busy preparing for his sixth draft as the Packers' GM — this year's draft will be held April 27-29 — here's a look at how his first five classes have contributed in Green Bay.

2018

Draft class: CB Jaire Alexander (1st round, No. 18 overall), CB Josh Jackson (2nd), ILB Oren Burks (3rd), WR J'Mon Moore (4th), G Cole Madison (5th), P JK Scott (5th), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5th), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (6th), DE James Looney (7th), LS Hunter Bradley (7th), OLB Kendall Donnerson (7th).

Hit: Alexander has made 62 starts and played in 64 games over five seasons with the Packers. He's recorded 10 interceptions and 203 solo tackles, while forcing two fumbles.

Miss: Moore made just 12 appearances in one season with the Packers. He caught two passes for 15 yards in his lone year in the league.

Notes: Gutekunst selected 11 players in his first draft, the most since the Packers drafted that same number in 2013. He had some help from former Packers general manager Ted Thompson, who was on hand in the team's draft room and offered limited input.

What they said then: “That was what my job has been over the past six years — to know that entire board inside and out and to answer questions that Ted (Thompson) had on any of those players," Gutekunst said after his first draft as GM. "I think that’s the key to the entire thing, and I think (that’s why) I felt really prepared through the whole thing. I felt our guys were really prepared. ... We had a really good weekend, a really good day, and I think we helped the Packers.”

What they're saying now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur praised Alexander's effort after a loss to the New York Jets in Week 6 last season. "I thought just from a competitive standpoint, our guys challenging, I was really proud of our effort, I thought Jaire Alexander had an outstanding game," LaFleur said. "... He just went out there and he competed every play, and he was challenging, contesting, I was super proud of his performance."

2019

Draft class: LB Rashan Gary (1st round, No. 12 overall), S Darnell Savage (1st, No. 21), OL Elgton Jenkins (2nd), TE Jace Sternberger (3rd), DT Kingsley Keke (5th), Ka'dar Hollman (6th), Dexter Williams (6th), Ty Summers (7th).

Hit: Gary missed almost half of his fourth season with the Packers after sustaining a torn ACL in his right knee in a loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9. He's made 29 starts in 56 regular-season appearances, registering 80 solo tackles, 22.5 sacks and recovering four fumbles. Gary has made five playoff appearances, registering seven solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Miss: Sternberger spent two seasons on the Packers roster, making one start in 18 appearances. He failed to record a catch in his rookie season, while having 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in his second and final season in the league.

Notes: Savage and Jenkins have also contributed in their four seasons with the Packers. Jenkins has made 53 starts in various spots on the offensive line in 55 regular-season games, while Savage has tallied 189 solo tackles and nine interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, in 59 starts over 62 appearances.

What they said then: “We took ‘em pretty high,” Gutekunst said about Jenkins and Sternberger. “I certainly would hope that they could make solid contributions to our team this year. But until they get here, and then they can prove it on the field, it’s really early. We like their long-term potential and we always feel the draft is kind of a long-term investment, but these guys were taken high for a reason.”

What they're saying now: “It’s a tremendous loss,” LaFleur said after Gary was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season. “Not only from the production standpoint. He is a guy who competes at the highest level. He’s one of the grittiest guys on this team. The effort he brings on a daily basis will definitely be missed."

2020

Draft class: QB Jordan Love (1st round, No. 26 overall), RB A.J. Dillon (2nd), TE Josiah Deguara (3rd), LB Kamal Martin (5th), OL Jon Runyan Jr. (6th), OL Jake Hanson (6th), OL Simon Stepaniak (6th), S Vernon Scott (7th), DE Jonathan Garvin (7th).

Hit: Dillon has continued to improve over his three seasons in Green Bay, forming a formidable backfield alongside Aaron Jones. Set to turn 25 on May 2, Dillon has racked up 1,815 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground and another 540 yards and two scores through the air in 45 regular-season games. He's also played in three postseason games, with 82 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.

Miss: Martin appeared in 10 games as a rookie, registering 17 solo tackles and one sack. He played one more season in the league, recording two tackles in six games for the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 season.

Notes: After the COVID-19 pandemic’s stay-at-home orders forcing Green Bay and the NFL’s other 31 teams to make their draft picks virtually, the Packers faced almost immediate criticism of a nine-player draft class that began by trading up in the first round to take a quarterback. The decision to draft Love while Aaron Rodgers, then a two-time MVP, was still under center will likely go down as one of the most important moves in franchise history and the jury's still out on the results.

What they said then: After drafting six offensive players and three on defense, Gutekunst acknowledged after the draft that he felt a need to replenish talent on the offensive side of the ball “(That) wasn’t necessarily by design. But I think certainly we added a couple good players on offense. Where our roster sits now, I thought that was something that was important for us," Gutekunst said. "Obviously, on Day 1, getting a quarterback we think can play in the National Football League is something that we think is obviously very important. I think we added a lot to our offense.”

What they're saying now: While the jury's still out on Love, the Packers are moving forward with him as their starting quarterback this fall, even if LaFleur recently said fans should be patient with Love. “Certainly, I think we’re fooling ourselves if we think he’s going to go out there and perform at a level to the likes of an Aaron Rodgers," LaFleur said. "This guy is a once-in-a-lifetime generational talent, and I don’t think it necessarily started that way when he first started. But he progressed into that. It’s going to be a progression.”

2021

Draft class: DB Eric Stokes (1st round, No. 29 overall), OL Josh Myers (2nd), WR Amari Rodgers (3rd), OL Royce Newman (4th), DL Tedarrell Slaton (5th), DB Shemar Jean-Charles (5th), OL Cole Van Lanen (6th), LB Isaiah McDuffie (6th), RB Kylin Hill (7th).

Hit: With Alexander sidelined during most of the 2021 season, Stokes stepped up as a rookie. He started 14 of 16 regular-season games his first season, finishing with 14 passes defended, one interception and 43 solo tackles. With Alexander back in 2022, Stokes' production slipped as he failed to register any passes defended and finished with 21 solo tackles while starting all nine of the games he appeared in before being ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering knee and ankle injuries in a Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions. He started the only postseason game Green Bay has played during his time with the team, recording three solo tackles as the Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in January 2022. Stokes is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in July.

Miss: In his rookie season, Rodgers saw most of his action on punt and kick returns. He returned 20 punts for 166 yards and 11 kicks for 199 yards without a score over 16 games. In his first season, he caught four passes for 45 yards and rushed once for 11 yards. His second season in Green Bay didn't last long as the team released him in November after fumbling four times while returning 20 punts for 139 yards, six kicks for 122 yards and catching four passes for 50 yards. He went on to play six games with the Houston Texans in 2022, catching 12 passes for 154 yards and his first career touchdown.

Notes: While it's still early, the Packers have gotten contributions from across the three-day draft with seven players in their nine-player class appearing in at least 20 of a possible 34 regular-season games. In addition to Stokes' 25 games and Rodgers' 32, Newman (34), Slaton (34), McDuffie (30), Myers (23) and Jean-Charles (20) saw significant action in their first two seasons.

What they said then: Gutekunst believed the Packers checked all the boxes they were looking to fill with their nine-player class. “Every year, you end up with a bunch of guys and you never really know how it’s going to pan out. But you usually have a little bit of a feeling how quickly these guys can adapt. And I feel really good about this group," he said. "I think there’s some guys that are going to help us immediately, and I just think that are all suited for long-term success in the NFL. I know that’s very rare and it doesn’t always happen, but I like all these guys’ chances.”

What they're saying now: When Rodgers was released in November, LaFleur admitted it was a difficult decision. "That one hurts a lot, just in terms of, because I know how much this meant to him and he did everything we asked him to do," LaFleur said. "He was a great teammate. He worked his tail off. You could see him really growing and just in terms of overall knowledge, but you know, we are in a production-based business and, you know, it's unfortunate."

2022

Draft class: LB Quay Walker (1st round, No. 22 overall), DT Devonte Wyatt (1st, No. 28), WR Christian Watson (2nd), OL Sean Rhyan (3rd), WR Romeo Doubs (4th), OL Zach Tom (4th), DE Kingsley Enagbare (5th), DB Tariq Carpenter (7th), DT Jonathan Ford (7th), OL Rasheed Walker (7th), WR Samori Toure (7th).

Hit: Walker turned in a strong rookie campaign after arriving in Green Bay as a national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs. He finished with 75 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven passes defended and three forced fumbles while starting 16 of 17 games. Walker's first season in Green Bay wasn't without setbacks as the linebacker was ejected twice over the course of the season, including the Packers' season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.

Miss: Rhyan played just one game as a rookie after being suspended for six games in November for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He lined up for just one snap all season, on special teams in Green Bay's Week 9 loss at Detroit. After starting at tackle for three seasons at UCLA, it remains to be seen if he's a better fit there or at guard in the pros.

Notes: Despite struggling with some early season dropped passes, Watson showed some promise in his rookie season. Making 11 starts in 14 appearances, he caught 41 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing seven times for 80 yards and two scores.

What they said then: While LaFleur said after the 2022 draft that he was taking a wait-and-see approach with how much the rookie class would provide a much-needed boost on special teams, he expressed his faith in special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. "We have hopes for these guys, but they’re going to have to get here and prove it," LaFleur said. "Rich has a clear-cut philosophy on how he wants to use guys. And certainly he’s the best in the business in my eyes. ... I know he’s going to love them tough and demand a lot."

What they're saying now: With the Packers' fighting for the final NFC playoff spot in their regular-season finale against Detroit at Lambeau Field, LaFleur was clear about his expectations after Walker's costly ejection. "That is unacceptable. I've got a much higher standard for our players than to do something silly like that," LaFleur said. "We’ve had a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. ... We've got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls, I take that very personally. Because I think that's always a reflection of myself and the standards that we set for these players. We've got to be better and we've got to learn from that. Because that is unacceptable."

