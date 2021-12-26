How Rasul Douglas has become so much more than a feel-good story for Packers

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my time in the National Football League, where somebody that comes in midseason has had such a tremendous impact on your football team,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I love what he’s all about. I love how he competes. I love his approach on a daily basis. There might not be anybody on our team that watches more tape than him. He’s just constantly grinding, working at it, and I think it’s paying off for him.

“I think it’s a great lesson for every player in this league. If you put the time in, it’s going to pay big dividends. And it has for him and it has for us. We are very fortunate to have ‘Sul, and I can’t say enough great things about him.”

For his part, Douglas seems to be taking everything in stride. He credited his teammates and coaches for getting him up to speed quickly with the defensive playbook, praised the defense as a whole for stopping the Browns’ final drive, and made it very clear that he doesn’t view himself as being in Rodgers’ and Adams’ class — at least, not yet.

“It means a lot. (But) I don’t think I’m a superstar yet. I think we have two superstars on our team: ‘12’ and ‘17’,” Douglas said. “But yeah, it means a lot. I’m just trying to keep working, just keep trying to mean something to the team.”