How Packers kicker Mason Crosby is moving on after ‘trying year’

GREEN BAY — Mason Crosby has a new special-teams coordinator, a new in-person challenger for his job, a new holder, and a new energy amid all the change.

Yet the Green Bay Packers soon-to-be 38-year-old kicker, preparing for his 16th NFL season, is taking the exact same compartmentalizing approach as he always has — even after one of the most troublesome seasons he’s had since arriving as a sixth-round pick from Colorado way back in 2007.

That’s why Crosby has been able to embrace the arrival of ex-Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as coordinator to fix the downtrodden units, youngster Dominik Eberle’s presence throughout the offseason as theoretical competition, and punter/holder/short-term roommate Pat O’Donnell as a steadying influence in the kicking operation in the wake of a disappointing 2021 season in which Crosby missed as many kicks during the regular season (nine) as he had in the previous three seasons combined.

“It was a trying year — for sure,” Crosby said following the Packers’ open-to-the-media organized team activity practice earlier this week at Ray Nitschke Field. “We're doing everything we can so that come training camp and once the kicks start flying in the season, we're ready to roll.

“I’m feeling good — mentally and physically — just feeling like I’m hitting the ball well and trying to build it solidly to the season.”

While Crosby missed an NFL-high nine field-goal attempts last season while working with a new long-snapper and holder — as a result, he finished the regular season having made 73.5% of his attempts, the second-lowest success rate of his career — it was really a seven-game midseason stretch that was his statistical undoing.

After making all six of his field-goal attempts in the first month of the season (and all 11 extra points), Crosby went an abysmal 9-for-17 on field goals over the next chunk of the season. Then he bounced back near the end of the year, going 10-for-11 on field goals over the final six regular-season games.

Now, with O’Donnell having come over from the Chicago Bears in free agency — and lived with Crosby, his wife Molly and the couple’s five children for about three weeks at the start of the offseason — Crosby calls O’Donnell’s presence “reinvigorating.” And not just because the duo did a parody of the Will Farrell/John C. Reilly film “Step Brothers” in building their own bunk beds at casa de Crosby.

“That really got us off on a good start, where we learned each other's personalities and how we operate together,” Crosby said — not of the video, but of O’Donnell, wife Shelby and the couple’s 19-month-old daughter living in Crosby's basement.

“For me, relationships and all those things are just as important as having (the ball) exactly right all the time, because we can talk and trust each other and make sure that's it's right whenever that time comes that we need it.”

Said O’Donnell: “I take a lot of pride in holding, just like I do punting. That’s half of it for me. Having a veteran like Mason, I think it’s important for me to be the caddy. We can bounce ideas off each other with how the wind’s playing, how he likes the ball held and leaned. It kind of goes unnoticed, but I think it’s really important to have that chemistry.”

Historically, Crosby has been able to rebound from down seasons with some of his best years. After going 21-for-34 on field goals in 2012, he responded to a three-way training camp kicking competition by not only keeping his job but by recouping every cent he gave up as part of an offseason pay cut by hitting 33 of 37 field-goal attempts for a then-career best 89.2% accuracy clip.

And after stumbling late in the 2018 season, he came back and made 38 of 40 attempts in 2019 and 2020 while beating out challenger Sam Ficken during the 2019 training camp.

Now, after last week’s release of JJ Molson, who spent all of last season on the practice squad as the Packers’ backup/emergency kicker behind Crosby, the competition is down to Crosby and Eberle, who spent the 2020 season on the Raiders’ practice squad while Bisaccia was the coordinator.

“We’re going to let them kick and see how it sorts itself out,” Bisaccia replied last month when asked about his plans for the kicking competition. “We’ll put them in some competition periods and some stressful situations and see how they respond.”

During Tuesday’s open-to-the-media OTA practice, Crosby made all six of his attempts (from 43, 45, 45, 47, 49 and 56 yards) while Eberle was 4-for-6. Crosby’s 56-yarder came at the end of a 2-minute drill and might’ve been good from 70 with the gusty wind that was at his back.

While one practice does not a competition make, the Packers are unlikely to move on from Crosby given their Super Bowl aspirations. General manager Brian Gutekunst said in February the team needs a “championship kind of kicker,” and Eberle has only one game of NFL regular-season experience — Dec. 26 for the Houston Texans as a COVID-19 replacement.

And for his part, Crosby is clearly focusing on himself and the upcoming season — not the competition or last season’s struggles.

“I don’t think you ever just truly flush something. If you don’t learn from it and make sure that you continue to improve on the things that didn’t go well and build on the things that did go well, then stuff will repeat itself,” Crosby said.

“I go about my routine and make sure that I’m focusing in on what I’m trying to accomplish. Obviously, (Eberle) is part of this team right now. ... I know with Rich, and the conversations I’ve had, they like carrying a few guys to get live kicks (in practice). It will be good for the guys to make sure that we have someone kicking off, kicking field goals and we get all the work every day so guys can be locked in come (the) season.”