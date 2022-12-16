How Packers' David Bakhtiari’s appendicitis went from ‘it’s probably nothing’ to ‘scary’

GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari could have died.

The Green Bay Packers five-time All-Pro left tackle expressed that sentiment with slightly more colorful language on Friday afternoon, but he wasn’t joking, and he wasn’t lying.

He was discussing the emergency appendectomy he underwent on Dec. 2, a procedure that may not have happened had he followed the football tough-guy ethos and could have had dire consequences as a result.

Bakhtiari said he experienced some abdominal discomfort the night before, and he told his wife, Frankie, that he’d get it checked out by the Packers medical staff if the pain was still there in the morning.

Frankie, who gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Felix Ann, last week, had enough to worry about and thought her husband might be being a bit of a hypochondriac.

“My wife was like, ‘Oh, stop.’ She’s about to give birth so she’s like, ‘It’s probably nothing,’” Bakhtiari said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’re right, it probably is (nothing).’”

It wasn’t.

When the pain having subsided the next morning, Bakhtiari figured it was a pulled abdominal muscle or a bruise and was ready to just go to practice that day — and play in the Dec. 4 game at Chicago two days later.

But something inside Bakhtiari led him to consult team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie, an orthopedic surgeon, about it anyway,

“(I) came in here and went and saw McKenzie and I’m like, ‘Can you check this out real quick?’” Bakhtiari recounted. “He thought I was just messing around.”

When McKenzie realized Bakhtiari wasn’t joking, he summoned another team doctor, Dr. James Ebben, whose specialties are in sports medicine and primary care.

“Dr. Ebben came in, did a couple tests and he was like, ‘Let’s just rule out the worst-case scenario. Let’s give you a CT scan,’” Bakhtiari continued. “I was like, ‘OK, Friday’s my big practice day, so as long as I can get it done before so I can practice.’

“I go in there, I do the test, I’m waiting for the doctor to clear it and (Ebben’s assistant) said, ‘The doctor wants to talk to you.’ When that happens, you’re like, ‘OK, what the (expletive) happened?’”

What Ebben found was that Bakhtiari’s appendix was indeed inflamed and pressing against his abdomen, and he recommended surgery. The next thing Bakhtiari knew, he was getting anesthesia and heading to the operating room.

“When I woke up,” Bakhtiari said, “(the doctors were) like, ‘We had to do the big surgery because it was leaking. … If it didn’t burst Saturday, you would’ve bursted it Sunday.’”

Based on that timeline, Bakhtiari would have been traveling to Chicago with the team on Saturday or could have been in the game at Soldier Field on Sunday when the appendix burst.

“The scary part for me that people don’t understand is when we have adrenaline going, so much (pain) gets covered up,” Bakhtiari said of the possibility of the appendix bursting while he was on the field. “I would probably bet (that) I wouldn’t have even known it burst until postgame. I would’ve thought I got hit in the guts and I would have been like, ‘Suck it up. Let’s finish out the game and then let’s figure it out.’”

The appendectomy was the latest setback in a challenging season for Bakhtiari, who has been dealing with recurring issues with his left knee, which he originally injured during a Dec. 31, 2020, practice and has required three surgeries.

As a result, Bakhtiari, who missed all but one game last season, has played only 481 (57.7%) of the Packers’ 834 offensive snaps this season. Head coach Matt LaFleur called Bakhtiari a “longshot” to play on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, but Bakhtiari left little doubt that he’ll be out at least another week or two.

“The only thing I know is they had to really open me (up). They cut two holes in me,” Bakhtiari said of the surgery. “I guess you can call it a voluntary abdomen tear.”

Extra points

Bakhtiari and tight end Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest) were the only two players who did not practice Friday. Left guard Elgton Jenkins returned to practice after resting Thursday as part of his weekly maintenance program for his surgically repaired left knee. … LaFleur said rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is set for his first game action since suffering a high ankle sprain at Detroit on Nov. 6, will likely be on a snap limit on Monday night. “I think you’ve got to be realistic about it. Here’s a guy that hasn't played football in a long time,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s done a nice job out at practice, but you’ve just got to be realistic and not put too much on his plate.” … LaFleur said that while the coaches had Thursday night’s Seattle-San Francisco game on TVs while they worked — the Seahawks’ loss further helped the Packers’ playoff chances — it’s fine that players are scoreboard watching and thinking about the help the Packers need to get into the postseason. “To each their own, right?” he said. “My mindset is trying to prepare our team to be at our best come Monday night.” … Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia paid his respects to longtime college football coach Mike Leach, who died earlier this week. Bisaccia recalled an interaction he had with Leach at the NFL scouting combine years ago, when Bisaccia was working with Jon Gruden and Monte Kiffin in Tampa Bay. “Next thing you know, everybody’s drawing on napkins,” Bisaccia recalled. “He was an incredibly innovative, bright coach and a very interesting man. We lost a good one there.”