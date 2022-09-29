How Packers coach Matt LaFleur sees emerging star Rashan Gary’s game-changing play this season

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur hasn’t forgotten 2019.

He remembers Rashan Gary being wide-eyed, overshadowed by the flamboyant Smith Bros. edge rusher duo act of Za’Darius and Preston Smith, limited in his opportunities and slightly overwhelmed when he did see the field.

But he also remembers the Green Bay Packers’ first-round draft pick working his tail off.

“It’s been really cool to watch his development from his rookie year to where he is now,” LaFleur, who was a rookie himself in his first year as a head coach in 2019, said as his team prepped for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field.

“It hasn’t come by accident. It’s because he puts in the work. You can always count on that from Rashan, that he’s going to grind and push himself, which in turn ups the intensity of everybody around him. I love having him on our football team.”

LaFleur also loves Gary’s production this season. He leads the Packers in sacks (three), is fourth on the team in tackles (12), and ranks third in quarterback pressures (six, one behind Kenny Clark and Preston Smith).

According to PFF, only Dallas’ Micah Parsons has a higher percentage of pass-rush snaps that have resulted in a quarterback pressure since the start of the 2021 season, and Gary is one of only four players across the NFL to have registered a sack in each of the first three games of the 2022 season. (San Francisco’s Nick Bosa, Buffalo’s Greg Rousseau and New England’s Matthew Judon are the others.)

“He’s been lights out. He’s definitely a disruptive force,” LaFleur said. “Combine that with what Kenny and Preston and (Jarran) Reed have all been able to do, they’ve all contributed and they’ kind of feed off each other.

“It’s the best when you have multiple guys who can get to the quarterback because somebody’s going to get a one-on-one. You’ve got to hope that they are able to deliver — or at least create some chaos in the pocket — to get the quarterback to move off his stop and maybe somebody else is there to clean it up.”

Gary’s one-on-one opportunities haven’t been as frequent as they were over the past two seasons, when he was still the third rusher along with the Smiths in 2020 or when he moved into the starting lineup last year after Za’Darius Smith’s back injury sidelined him for nearly the entire season.

In fact, when he sacked fellow Michigan alum Tom Brady in last week’s 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he had to elude tight end Cameron Brate’s chip block before beating left tackle Brandon Walton for the sack.

Such is life for an ascending player on the cusp of elite status who commands additional attention.

“As soon as you get a reputation as a rusher, you’re going to have to deal with (extra blockers), whether it’s tight ends or backs,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry explained Thursday afternoon. “When you’re an elite rusher, (opposing teams) can’t just let them go one-on-one.

“This is part of the evolution of Rashan. He’s just gotten better and better and with that reputation comes attention.”

And Gary, who finished last season with a career best 9.5 sacks, knew this was coming, which was why he was one of a handful of established players who took part in the lion’s share of the offseason organized team activity practices while others skipped the voluntary sessions.

“It's something that I've been working on and getting used to,” Gary said, adding that it became more pronounced late last season. “I'm just trying to impact the game as many ways as I can and be a help for this team.”

If Gary can eclipse what he did last season in terms of pressures, he will definitely deliver on that goal. Not only was the Packers’ most disruptive pass-rusher last year, but according to Pro Football Focus, he was the most disruptive of any edge rusher in the league.

Of the 56 edge rushers (defensive ends and outside linebackers) with at least 300 rushes in 2021, Gary ranked No. 1 in pass-rushing productivity, which PFF bases on sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.

The 81 pressures PFF credited Gary with ranked second among edge rushers (behind only the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby’s 100) and his 26% pass-rush win rate also ranked No. 2 (behind Crosby’s 26.8% and just ahead of Myles Garrett’s 25.6%).

“Rashan’s definitely a tone setter for us,” LaFleur said. “You can feel his energy out there, whether we’re at practice, certainly on game days as well. Just a guy that just kind of goes to work each and every day.”