Whatever you think of the NFL, you would imagine even it couldn’t conceive of a way to wreck the Super Bowl, a national fixation and the envy of every sports league and business in America.

Yet, in a largely forgotten bit of pro football lore, team owners nearly voted to do just that in the first week of April 1973.

Here’s the backstory, based on coverage of those league meetings by then-Tribune sports editor Cooper Rollow:

The NFL was basking in the afterglow of the ’72 Miami Dolphins’ 17-0 run, which culminated with their 14-7 Super Bowl victory over the Washington Redskins just a few months earlier at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“Why the hell change a game that’s perfect?” Dolphins coach Don Shula said as the NFL opened its league meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz. “I’m not in favor of changing a damned thing.”

The NFL is always making changes, however.

The league never has been reluctant to tweak anything. If it wants more TV money, it creates another package of games and sets off a bidding war for the rights and secures hundreds of millions of dollars a year for it. If it needs more scoring to keep audiences entertained, it figures out how to get more scoring.

That’s why some years you don’t know if a catch is a catch, a fumble is a fumble or where the Raiders will play their home games.

So, the league’s teams contemplated changes large and small at the spring meetings that year, as always.

Some innocuous measures were approved, such as a uniform numbering system that corresponded to positions and prohibiting defensive players from jumping on, standing on or being lifted by teammates to block a kick.

Some meaningful rule changes the league later would adopt failed to muster enough votes for passage. These included implementation of sudden-death overtime, allowing two-point conversions after touchdowns and moving the goal posts from the goal line to the end line.

There even was some talk of — get this — using instant replay to review officiating decisions, an idea that earned particularly harsh ridicule from Rollow.

“Can’t you just see George Halas leaping from his press-box cubicle and racing down to the sideline to join officials in viewing a critical replay?” Rollow wrote. “Better leave well enough alone. NFL officials’ judgment calls have been surprisingly good in recent years.”

(This seems like the place to state, for what it’s worth, the unreviewable pass-interference non-call two weeks ago in the NFC title game, which likely cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl, was so infuriating, heartbreaking and stupid that it’s hard to believe they’re not a Chicago team.)

Replay review didn’t get any traction to speak of at the spring ’73 league meetings.

Neither did an idea concerning the Super Bowl that’s so stupid and shortsighted it’s amazing anyone ever entertained it, but it would have threatened to destroy the Big Game as we know it today.

This measure would have turned the Super Bowl, the NFL’s one-day unofficial national holiday of food, football, mass media and consumerism, into a best-of-three playoff.

“I intend to throw my full support behind the proposal,” Redskins coach George Allen told Rollow. “I suppose I might not feel this way if we hadn’t lost. But that ride home from Los Angeles was awfully long, and I kept wishing we could have another shot.”

Rollow thought that idea was pretty dumb too.

Fortunately, he would report later that week, the owners decided to stick with the single-game format. It’s not clear how close the measure came to passage, but it’s stunning that no one had the sense to nix it before it ever reached Scottsdale.

Having already awarded the ’74 Super Bowl to Houston, the owners approved New Orleans and Miami as the next two hosts, stipulating for the ’75 game that New Orleans absolutely, positively had to have its new Superdome operational by then.

(It wasn’t. The 1975 game was played outdoors at Tulane Stadium. It was Steelers-Vikings. The Vikings lost, naturally.)

And that was the end of the idiotic best-of-three Super Bowl talk. Football games should never be confused with tennis sets.

NFL owners evidently realized that getting the goose that lays golden eggs to produce as many as three each year instead of one threatened to devalue all golden eggs.

It probably also wouldn’t be healthy for the goose — not to mention the turkeys who endorsed it.