How Matt LaFleur plans to fix the Packers' subpar special teams

“Those gross, just really negligent errors, those cannot happen,” LaFleur said. “Those are totally unacceptable.”

In hopes of preventing them, LaFleur said the team needs to overhaul its special teams culture, which could entail him increasing his involvement with the units — despite having plenty on his plate as the offensive play-caller — and also potentially using starters on special teams, as the 49ers did on Saturday.

“I think where I can be a lot better is just making sure that throughout the course of the offseason that we’re all on the same page, that we’re speaking the same language, and then making sure that — especially as the leader — you’ve got to stress how important (special) teams are to the whole football team,” LaFleur said. “You’ve got to make it a culture where people want to be a part of it. Because it obviously affects our ability to win games. And nothing was more magnified than the other night.”

