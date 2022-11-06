How lost is the Packers’ passing game? ‘They dared us to throw,’ Matt LaFleur says

At some point, whether it was as the words were coming out of his mouth or shortly thereafter when he realized what he’d said, Matt LaFleur had to ask himself how it’d come to this.

For most of the Green Bay Packers head coach’s three-plus years in charge, opposing defenses had essentially vowed not to led quarterback Aaron Rodgers beat them. Rodgers often did, of course, on his way to the third and fourth NFL MVP awards of his career over the past two seasons, but defenses largely played schemes designed to defend the pass first and foremost.

During Sunday’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, that’s not what LaFleur saw as he looked up from his multicolored offensive play sheet and saw what the Lions were doing.

“They dared us to throw the football,” LaFleur said after a loss in which the Packers outgained the Lions (389 to 254), ran more plays (69 to 57), and possessed the ball longer (34 minutes, 42 seconds to 25:18).

“I can’t tell you how many times you’re looking in, particularly when we’re under center, and everybody’s mugged up on the line of scrimmage. We’ve got to do something different, obviously, because we’re not throwing and catching to the level that is conducive to winning football.”

Asked what it says about his offense that a Lions defense that came in last in the NFL in scoring defense was daring the Packers to throw the ball, LaFleur replied, “Apparently, we’ve got to do some better things schematically to alleviate some of that.”

The Lions’ approach was so man-coverage dependent that it led to Rodgers leading the Packers in rushing, with four scrambles that totaled 40 yards. Unfortunately for the Packers, Rodgers’ passing numbers (23 of 43 for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for a 53.5 passer rating) were not very good.

“I felt like we had a good plan for him,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who gave a game ball to his defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. “Look, you have to disguise (against Rodgers). I mean, you have to. And he’ll take it all the way down to the wire to get a bead on what you’re doing. And then, if you have an opportunity, you have to make the most of it, and we did that today.”

Incredibly, of the Packers’ nine offensive possessions on the day, eight ended in Lions territory. The only one that didn’t was Rodgers’ one-play kneel-down before halftime.

“I played (expletive) but I never gave up,” Rodgers said. “Obviously I don’t want to lead us in rushing, but I knew I was going to have to make some plays with my legs, and moving forward, I’m definitely going to have to keep doing things like that.

“I feel like we never gave up. We moved the ball well in the first half, and I threw a couple picks in the end zone, took points off the board. That obviously came back to hurt us down the stretch.”

Injuries mount

Adding injury to insult, the Packers were a broken team by game’s end, with nearly a dozen players in various degrees of pain.

Running back Aaron Jones (ankle), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), edge rusher Rashan Gary (knee) and cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle, knee) all suffered leg injuries that left them either in orthopedic walking boots or on crutches — or both — as they left Ford Field.

The Packers also lost wide receiver Christian Watson to his second concussion in as many weeks and inside linebacker Krys Barnes to a concussion as well.

“Some significant injuries in that game,” Rodgers said. “Still had a chance to overcome it, though.”

And, after playing the entire first half, left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t play in the second half until the Packers’ final offensive possession.

While Bakhtiari was out, Zach Tom played left tackle — after he played right guard for two first-half series while Jon Runyan was out with an injury. Runyan was able to return to the game, however.

LaFleur said he didn’t know how severe Doubs’ injury was and didn’t discuss any of the other injuries in depth, either. Asked why Bakhtiari, whose availability has been up in the air week-to-week as he still struggles with his surgically repaired left knee, didn’t play for most of the second half, LaFleur replied in part, “A lot of times throughout the course of a game, somebody may go out, may come back in, may go out. Obviously, we know from past experiences with Dave’s situation, that it’s pretty fluid. He wanted to go back in there at the end of the game.”

No Love

LaFleur’s one-word answers about whether he at any point considered playing third-year backup quarterback Jordan Love — or if he’d consider doing so now that the team has lost five in a row — left no room for misinterpretation.

Asked if he thought about making a quarterback change, LaFleur replied: “No.”

Asked if he’d consider that now with the season slipping away, the answer was the same: “No.”

Love finished preseason play having completed 41 of 74 passes (55.4%) for 437 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions for a 63.8 rating. He's played nine snaps in late-game mop-up duty during the regular season.

Extra points

One of the NFL’s least penalized teams during LaFleur’s first three seasons, the Packers’ problems with penalties continued Sunday, when they were flagged eight times for 81 yards. “We’ve got to stop doing those things that are really hurting us,” LaFleur said. … LaFleur tip-toed around potential criticism of Rodgers’ decisions to throw downfield into the end zone on the Packers’ final four offensive plays from the Detroit 17-yard line. Asked if those plays called for shots to the end zone, LaFleur replied, “Not necessarily,” but when asked about the decision-making on those plays, he added, “Obviously the play calls weren’t good enough. That falls on me. It’s certainly disappointing.” … With inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) inactive, the Packers started Isaiah McDuffie alongside rookie Quay Walker, but Barnes, fresh off injured reserve following an ankle injury in the Sept. 11 opener at Minnesota, played extensively, too.