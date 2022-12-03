How Keisean Nixon is giving the Packers’ long-lost kick return game a lift

GREEN BAY — To fully appreciate just how long it’s been since the Green Bay Packers returned a kickoff for a touchdown, consider this:

Randall Cobb, now 32 years old and on his second tour of duty with the team, is on the back stretch of his career and might be entering his final five NFL games if he decides to hang ‘em up after this season.

When he took a kickoff back 108 yards for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints — the last time a Packers kickoff returner reached the end zone — he was a 21-year-old rookie second-round pick making his NFL debut on Sept. 8, 2011.

Or, this:

nixon photo 12-3 Packers' Keisean Nixon returns a kickoff past Cowboys' Donovan Wilson on Nov. 13 at Lambeau Field.

Since Cobb’s return that night, the Packers have returned 408 regular-season kickoffs — and counting — without a touchdown. Of those 408 returns, the longest were 70-yarders by Micah Hyde in 2013 and Jeff Janis in 2015. And, over that span, opponents have returned four kickoffs for TDs against them.

Or, this:

Since that night at Lambeau Field when Cobb boldly brought the ball out from 8 yards deep in the end zone, 47 players — 47! — have been credited with at least one kickoff return for the Packers: Brandon Saine. Donald Driver. Tom Crabtree. Charles Woodson. Pat Lee. Jeremy Ross. D.J. Williams. Hyde. Jonathan Franklin. John Kuhn. Khalil Bell. Michael Hill. Chris Banjo. Jake Stoneburner. DuJuan Harris. Jarrett Boykin. Jordy Nelson. Richard Rodgers. Janis. Ty Montgomery. Jared Abbrederis. Datone Jones. JC Tretter. Aaron Ripkowski. Christine Michael. Trevor Davis. Knile Davis. Kyler Fackrell. Bashaud Breeland. J’Mon Moore. Jamaal Williams. Lucas Patrick. Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Tremon Smith. Darrius Shepherd. Tyler Ervin. Chandon Sullivan. Malik Taylor. Jace Sternberger. John Lovett. Amari Rodgers. Kylin Hill. Aaron Jones. Equanimeous St. Brown. Jonathan Garvin. Christian Watson. And Keisean Nixon.

Maybe, just maybe, Nixon will be the last name on that list.

After breaking 52- and 53-yard kickoff returns in the Packers’40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday night, Nixon has flashed a breakaway ability and fearlessness that could be exactly what the Packers need to turn their return game into an asset it hasn’t been in over a decade.

“I’ve been doing kick return my whole life,” Nixon said as the Packers prepared for Sunday’s road matchup with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. “When I was in Pop Warner, I was running kick returns back to the crib. So when I’m back there, I’m just like I’m in Pop Warner again. I’m just running.”

He’s also trash-talking a lot, taking a few risks and loving every minute of it.

“He’s a fearless guy. Sometimes I’m over there thinking to myself, ‘Surely he’s going to fair catch this ball’ — and he doesn’t. But that’s just kind of his mindset,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said with a smile. “He definitely doesn’t lack confidence.”

In that respect, the flamboyant Nixon is exactly what the Packers seem to need. Not only has it been ages since Cobb’s big return, but for a team whose Super Bowl XXXI title was made possible in part by game MVP Desmond Howard’s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, electrifying returners have been incredibly hard to come by for the Packers.

Before Cobb’s touchdown in 2011, the Packers’ last kickoff return for a touchdown before that had come from Allen Rossum, who had a 92-yard touchdown in a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 19, 2000.

Incredibly, in the four seasons before that, the Packers had a whopping four kickoff return touchdowns: a 90-yarder by Don Beebe in 1996; 100- and 101-yarders by Roell Preston in 1998; and an 88-yarder by Basil Mitchell in 1999.

Nixon’s fearlessness is especially noticeable when juxtaposed against the way Rodgers looked downright scared after losing confidence as both a punt and kickoff return man as a rookie last season and again this year before being released on Nov. 15.

“I ain’t scared of nothin’,” Nixon said with a smile. “I don’t know if you’ve got to be fearless or not (to be a good returner), but I ain’t scared of nothin’. I’m from Long Beach. You can’t be scared.”

Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia knows Nixon well, having spent the past three years together with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. But while Nixon was a cornerstone special teams player for him with the Raiders, he was primarily on coverage units, returning just six kickoffs during their time with the Raiders.

Even before moving on from Rodgers, Bisaccia started using Nixon on both punts and kickoffs, in addition to Nixon’s roles on special-teams coverage units and as an extra defensive back in nickel and dime defenses.

With Cobb back after missing four games with a high-ankle sprain, Bisaccia is situationally splitting the punt return duties between Cobb and Nixon.

But the kickoff return job is all Nixon’s, even if he makes the occasional mistake (slipping and muffing the first kickoff in Philadelphia) or takes some unexpected risks from time to time (like bringing out a kickoff from 6 yards deep during the fourth quarter against the Eagles), though it paid off with his 53-yard gain.

“Keisean's really an athletic guy. He's got great eye-hand coordination, and he's got a lot of confidence,” Bisaccia said. “I've been around him a long time, so we'll see how the next game goes, but he's certainly going to get opportunities as we go forward.

“He's always shown some of the things I just talked about — great confidence, great eye-hand coordination. We (just) want toa make sure the decision-making process stays on course with what we're trying to do.”

A few days before Nixon’s two big returns against the Eagles, Bisaccia had been asked whether great returners were born, made or conjured up by effective blocking schemes.

“There’s only one Deion Sanders. Know what I mean? There’s only one Billy ‘White Shoes’ Johnson. Only one Devin Hester,” Bisaccia said, rattling off some of the game’s all-time great return men. “Some of these guys have an innate ability to go back there and change the game, to make a difference.

“Some of those guys have these rare gifts to go back there and change the game. When you get a chance to get around some of those rare guys like that, it’s what they do. Now, I think you can get some others that have an ability to make people miss in space, have a sixth sense of where other people are around them (to be productive).

“I’d like to think you can help develop talented guys that want to make a difference back there. You hope to develop guys that have some talent, and you’d like to get guys in the right position to block the play the way you draw it on the board.”

That’s what has happened with Nixon. Although he jokingly dismissed Bisaccia’s theory on great returners — “I’m not really worried about what Rich says,” he said, smirking — Nixon insists he could have been tilting the field in the Packers’ favor much sooner had he been given the opportunity.

At the same time, he also understands that as much as his two big returns against the Eagles did for his teammates, he must replicate that performance or improve upon it to really be a difference-maker.

“Last week is over. I’ve got to do this again,” Nixon said. “Doesn’t matter what happened last week. It was fun, after the game, the next day. But that is in the past now. I’ve got to do it again. If I don’t do it again, it don’t matter.”