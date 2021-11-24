How Jon Runyan has settled in on Packers’ offensive line: ‘Don’t repeat the mistakes. Make new mistakes and fix the old ones.’

Whether the line can sustain that level of play is hard to say, especially with Bakhtiari having undergone a follow-up arthroscopic knee surgery recently that could sideline him the rest of the year, Jenkins done for the season and rookie center Josh Myers still on injured reserve with a knee injury of his own and an unclear timetable for his return.

But the coaches know what they’ll get from Runyan, who bares little resemblance to the dude wearing No. 76 that he watched on film as a rookie.

“Looking at the guy that was playing last year, he was playing really tentative, he was playing really slow. His eyes were kind of everywhere, still trying to feel things out,” Runyan said.

“I think this year obviously I’m a lot more confident in what I’ve got going on, comfortable, the game’s kind of slowed down for me. How comfortable I am with the guys in there, whether it was Josh, Lucas, Elgton, Yosh, whoever’s out there next to me, I feel like this time we’ve spent together has just made us so much more comfortable.

“Sometimes, we just have non-verbal communication — we just kind of look at each other and know what each other is thinking. And I think that’s really important, especially when you’re on the road and you’re able to see that in the guy next to you’s eyes. You know what you’re both thinking on that play. So, I think that familiarity and just the way the game has slowed down for me, I feel like has been the biggest difference from Year 1 to Year 2.”