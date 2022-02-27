How high do Packers need future salary caps to go? ‘As high as can be,’ only half-kidding Brian Gutekunst admits

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst doesn’t know for sure just how high the NFL’s future salary caps will soar thanks to the league’s most recent TV deal.

But you can bet the Green Bay Packers general manager is big-time hoping they skyrocket as expected. In fact, he’s banking his team’s present and future on it.

“As high as can be,” Gutekunst said with a laugh when asked what he’s hoping for.

That’s no joke, given what the Packers have done so far this offseason and what they’ll have to continue to do in the coming weeks.

While Gutekunst and director of football operations/salary cap expert Russ Ball have trimmed nearly $25 million off their 2022 salary cap by restructuring the contracts of defensive tackle Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones and left tackle David Bakhtiari in recent days, all those moves came with pay-the-piper down-the-line cap charges that will only be tolerable if the salary cap explodes as anticipated once the TV rights money factors in.

Last May the NFL reached 11-year media rights agreements with CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN and Amazon worth a reported $110 billion, which should raise the caps considerably starting in 2023. The 2022 salary cap is estimated to be $208.2 million after the cap fell from $198.2 million in 2020 down to $182.5 million last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fiscal losses the league absorbed while playing in front of empty stadiums.

With the pandemic easing and fans returning this past season, the cap went up nearly $26 million for 2022. Still, the Packers entered the offseason with major cap challenges following the team’s 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional playoffs at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22.

“It’s been interesting,” Gutekunst said during a Q&A session with a small group of beat writers last week at Lambeau Field. “The pandemic certainly threw a wrench into everything as far as the salary cap numbers. They’d been so steady (in increasing each year) for so long. You kind of had that comforting feeling of where it’s going to be. When that got changed, with where our team was at, it made it a little more difficult.

“We’re very hopeful we’re coming out of that. We’re excited to get out of that. We’ve got a really good football team, and we’re excited to add to that this spring and see where we can go.”

Before they can add to that team, though, they have to figure out how they’ll comply with the cap with the players they have. Obviously quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ uncertain status is a major factor in that, as Rodgers is set to count $46.6 million against the cap in the final remaining year of his existing contract.

Assuming Rodgers commits to return to the Packers for the 2022 season — and, the team hopes, beyond — he can sign an extension that will push more money into the future and give him a more manageable cap number for this coming season.

But again, that’ll make a huge jump in future salary caps absolutely critical to the Packers, who broke their long-standing pay-as-you-go precedent to keep their 2021 roster intact and are doing it again to keep a strong team around Rodgers in 2022.

The Packers must be below the salary cap when the league year dawns on March 16, and while Rodgers has vowed not to drag out his decision-making process, the team may have to get below the cap without altering his deal if he hasn’t made a decision by then or if he decides he wants to be traded to another NFL team.

Clark’s restructured deal has lowered his 2022 cap number by $10.89 million but means he’ll carry huge 2023 ($23.973 million) and 2024 ($24.723 million) cap numbers. The same is true for Jones, whose cap charge dropped by $3.85 million but gives Jones a $20.013 million cap charge in 2023 — the highest single-season cap charge for a running back in NFL history. And Bakhtiari’s adjusted contract freed up $9.26 million, but he’s now on the books for cap charges of $28.58 million for 2023 and $32.58 million.

Those cap numbers mean the Packers are counting on Bakhtiari returning to form after he played in just one game in 2021 — and only 27 snaps in the regular-season finale at Detroit at that — because of the torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered on Dec. 31, 2020. Gutekunst said the Packers are optimistic that Bakhtiari will be as good as new for 2022 and said that he may have played in the NFC Championship Game last month had the Packers advanced to it.

“Obviously, it was a big, big injury that he went through,” Gutekunst said. “The effort he put into coming back and working his tail off, he almost overdid it to a certain extent, he just worked so hard to get back.

“I was so disappointed for him once we got to the playoffs because we went into the Detroit game and got him out there and we had some good weeks of practice leading into that and he played about 28 snaps in the Detroit game and really played well, so was really excited, thinking we were kind of over the hump, didn’t happen. I think it would have been if we would have won that last ballgame, but long-term feel really good about him as our left tackle.”

The Packers still have about $30 million in cap overages to eliminate, although there are several straightforward avenues to get there, including releasing outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, signing extensions with several core players (wide receiver Davante Adams, outside linebacker Preston Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander being the most logical candidates) and, eventually, getting Rodgers back in the fold under a new deal.

Should the Packers have to use the $20.1 million wide receiver franchise tag on Adams, they’d have to clear even more cap room and, potentially, risk angering Rodgers, leading to all kinds of issues.

Clearly, the Packers are hoping they can avoid all that and have the big bucks of future salary caps reduce the long-term pain of their short-term fixes through restructures.

“I like to be able to do things as we need (to). So we can kind of hover close (to the cap), and then as time goes on, if there's things we need to do to get further below because we want to sign someone or we want to extend someone or whatever it might be, (we can),” Gutekunst explained. “I don't think you do things just to do things. I think you do 'em when you need to do 'em.

“So hopefully as we move forward, (there’ll be) no more pandemics, we'll get to a point where we have a little bit more of a buffer. Working through last year as close as we were, that's tough.”