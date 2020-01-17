How GM Brian Gutekunst reinvigorated the Packers’ roster with moves that made both big splashes and little ripples

Having watched the return game do next to nothing — and, in terms of punt returns, less than nothing given the team’s negative yardage total two-thirds of the way through the season — with various returners (Trevor Davis, Darrius Shepherd, Tremon Smith), Gutekunst claimed Tyler Ervin on waivers on Dec. 3. Since his addition, Ervin averaged 9.6 yards per punt return to end the season — which would have ranked fourth in the NFL if he had enough attempts to qualify — and now has been integrated into the offensive game plans as well.

Gutekunst also wisely brought back key veterans like tight end Marcedes Lewis and cornerback Tramon Williams. While his decision to bring back tight end Jimmy Graham was questioned throughout the season, Graham did deliver three crucial catches which all went for first downs against the Seahawks last week.

“I think he’s done a great job. I think he deserves a lot of credit,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Him and his staff have done a great job of finding that talent. I know that they had eyes on a number of players and Tyler (Ervin) was one of them, because I was talking to (personnel lieutenants) Milt (Hendrickson) and Jon Eric (Sullivan) the other day and just telling them what a great pickup I thought that was. And they said, ‘Yeah, we kind of had eyes on him for a while.’ He’s made a huge difference for us.