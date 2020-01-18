How GM Brian Gutekunst reinvigorated Packers with moves that made big splashes and little ripples

But while he might not want to talk about it, it’s impossible to deny that the Packers are where they are — one victory away from a Super Bowl LIV berth — in large part because of the moves Gutekunst has made, both large and small.

“‘Gutey’ and his staff, man, they work tirelessly. Their effort and their detail is second to none, in my opinion,” LaFleur said. “We’re just really fortunate to have those guys on our side. They’ve done a great job bringing in all those names that have been key contributors for us all season long. They’re always searching. They’re combing through everything, trying to find great players. A lot of those have been a big reason why we’ve gotten to where we’ve gotten.”

The big-name signings are well known by now. Knowing the defense needed an overhaul, Gutekunst shelled out $56 million in guaranteed signing bonuses to four veteran free agents, three of them on defense: outside linebackers Za’Darius and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and right guard Billy Turner. The Smiths have combined for 29.5 sacks (including two apiece in last week’s NFC Divisional playoff win over Seattle), while Amos has steadied a shaky defensive backfield and Turner has solidified the interior of the offensive line. All four players have been durable, too, starting all 17 games.