How did Packers safety Darnell Savage respond to benching? With ‘a great lesson to everybody’

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur has seen it happen plenty of times.

You make the decision to bench a player — rightfully, in your mind as a coach — and that player’s pride and ego are permanently bruised. He sulks, he wallows, and maybe he even quits on you.

The Green Bay Packers head coach certainly considered that possibility earlier this season when he, defensive coordinator Joe Barry, defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and safeties coach Ryan Downard demoted safety Darnell Savage — a 2019 first-round pick who’d had his $7.9 million guaranteed fifth-year option for 2023 picked up by the club this past spring — from the starting lineup last month.

After playing poorly in a Nov. 17 loss to Tennessee, Savage lost his starting job to Rudy Ford and was relegated to being the sixth defensive back in the team’s dime package in a loss at Philadelphia 10 days later. He suffered a foot injury on his first snap against the Eagles, missed the Dec. 4 win at Chicago and played only one defensive snap in the team’s Dec. 19 post-bye win over the Los Angeles Rams.

But after Ford struggled both against the Bears and in last Sunday’s win at Miami, the coaches went back to Savage in the second quarter against the Dolphins, and he’s expected to start this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

“The way he handled it, being a pro, making sure that he was ready to go when his number was called upon, the way he went in there and the effort and physicality he showed, I said, ‘That’s what it looks like. And that’s the expectations we have for you,’” LaFleur recounted Friday. “I think he responded the right way.

“He could have easily gone the other way, and I think we’ve all been around it and seen guys go the other way. But I think it’s a great lesson to everybody is, it’s not always going to be easy. You’re going to have to fight through some adversity, and it’s how you respond in every situation. That was a great way to respond, and we need to see the same thing moving forward.”

Added Barry: “I think anytime any player when they go through something like that, they’re not happy. But you can’t let it affect (you). He didn’t like it, but he grinded through it and worked and kept allowing coach Gray and coach Downard to coach him. I’m happy for him because those aren’t easy situations to go through.”

No, they aren’t. And for a player who’d started all 46 games he’d played in during his first three NFL seasons and logged 93.8% of the defensive snaps — including 96% last season, when he started all 17 games and played 1,038 snaps — the demotion was certainly a blow.

“Obviously it was difficult, but I felt like I maximized what I could for the time being as far as helping my teammates and working on myself,” Savage said. “I’d made plays before, and it’s frustrating. Because you want to make plays and you want to put your best stuff out there. But it doesn’t always go as planned. So you work your way through it.”

Asked if it made him wonder about his future with the team despite having gotten the fifth-year option, Savage replied, “You can’t necessarily think about it like that. That’s part of the (challenge). You’ve got to take it one step at a time, one day at a time. You can’t get too far ahead of yourself. Just be present and in the moment.”

For his part, Savage was cautious with questions about whether the switch in defensive coordinators — from Mike Pettine, who now serves as the Vikings assistant head coach, to Barry — had affected his play or changed how he was being used.

But the statistical drop-off is obvious. In his first two seasons in Pettine’s scheme, Savage had six interceptions, 17 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack, four tackles for loss and averaged 65 tackles per season.

According to Pro Football Reference’s advanced pass coverage stats, he allowed 39 completions on 69 targets for 578 yards with four touchdowns in Pettine’s scheme, for an opposing passer rating of 67.2.

In two years in Barry’s system, he has two interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, no forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, no sacks and three tackles for loss. He had 63 tackles in 17 games last season and has 45 so far this year.

In coverage, he has allowed 61 completions on 91 targets for 888 yards with 11 touchdowns in Barry’s scheme, for an opposing passer rating of 138.2.

“Yeah, it’s a little different. But how I am, I want to find the way to get the most out of myself in what I’m asked to do,” Savage said. “This is a team sport we play. There’s 11 guys out there. Whatever I’m asked to do, I’ve got to do to the best of my ability.

“Obviously, everything is different (than when I was drafted). Different coordinators, everyone has a different philosophy. But I’ve got to play the cards that I’ve been dealt.”

Health watch

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has missed the Packers’ three straight victories following a Dec. 2 emergency appendectomy, practiced for the third straight day Friday and will play against the Vikings.

“This has been a tumultuous season. A lot of ups, a lot of downs, a lot of turns as a team, and even my own journey,” Bakhtiari said after practice. “The only way you can get stronger is by facing adversity. I’m excited to see the trajectory of this team.”

As expected, the Packers listed rookie wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) as questionable for the game, although Watson was able to practice for the first time this week, albeit on a limited basis.

Asked if it’s realistic for a rookie to play an extensive role in a game with hardly any practice reps during the week, LaFleur replied, “He is very intelligent and has gotten a ton of reps throughout the course of the season. We’re just going to kind of feel it out. If he feels like he can go at game time and the trainers clear him, then we’ll let him go. But if he’s not, then obviously other guys are going t have to pick up the pieces.”

Returner/nickelback Keisean Nixon (groin) missed his third straight practice and is listed as questionable as well.

When Nixon left last Sunday’s win at Miami following his 93-yard kickoff return, Randall Cobb handled punts and rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs was the kickoff return man, but LaFleur indicated Nixon will be given every chance to play.

“If a player doesn’t feel like he can hit his top speed, certainly you don’t want to further aggravate (his injury) or make the situation worse (to where) he’s out for a longer period of time,” LaFleur said. “We all understand where we’re at in the season and what’s on the line. So I would say that if he can go, then he’ll be out there.”