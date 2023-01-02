How did Matt LaFleur turn Packers’ season around? The coach’s boring answer: ‘Trust the process’

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur could have taken a different tack. He could have done something drastic, just to shake up his team and perhaps shock his players back into playoff contention.

After all, the Green Bay Packers head coach had never experienced a stretch like his team endured during the middle of this season, when the Packers lost five straight and seven of eight, turning a 3-1 start into a 4-8 ledger with five no-margin-for-error games to play.

And having never experienced back-to-back losses in his first three years in charge, the natural reaction would’ve been for LaFleur to try something completely different, perhaps out of panic.

Instead, LaFleur stayed the course. He kept his trust-the-process philosophy intact. He didn’t fire his much-maligned defensive coordinator, he didn’t give up the offensive play-calling, he didn’t make seismic lineup changes.

And now, after a four-game winning streak, his Packers (8-8) have the simplest of paths to the unlikeliest of postseason berths: Win and they’re in. If they beat the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field, the Packers will be the No. 7 seed in the NFC and will face the No. 2 seed on the road on Jan. 14, 15 or 16.

“You try to be as consistent as possible, whether you’re winning or whether you’re losing. You try to be the same each and every day,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session at Lambeau Field on Monday, one day after his team’s 41-17 shellacking of the Minnesota Vikings. “I know that can get challenging at times when you get frustrated.

“These guys are all great competitors, and you want to win. We put a lot of time into this — the coaches, the players, the trainers, everybody involved in this thing. I think you can’t put enough emphasis on the character of the people that you’re around each and every day. Because I’ve seen it go the other way before.”

Asked if he contemplated any drastic changes, LaFleur said the only alterations he made was to implement more competitive practice periods “to try to heighten the intensity” and “bring the competition out of our guys” during the week. Otherwise, upon self-evaluation, he remained convinced that the process wasn’t the problem.

“Certainly, you’re always — even when you’re winning — trying to get a gauge of, ‘Is there something that we can do to make us even better?’ LaFleur said. “Anytime people go through a little bit of adversity and you can come out the other side, I think it callouses you to some degree. And I think it can bring everybody closer together.

“Because there was a point there when you're sitting at 4-8 when it can go a lot of different ways, and we've all seen it happen like that before. … It's just a testament to the people in this organization and in that locker room more importantly that they chose to stick together, to trust one another. And I think that it all happened throughout just our preparation and the way we practiced. And (as) we've seen, those improvements that have made a big difference.”

On offense, although the Packers still rank 14th in the 32-team NFL in scoring (22.1 points per game), they’ve averaged 30.3 points per game over their past three games — with only Dallas (33.7) and San Francisco (31.7) putting more points on the board. While rookie wide receiver Christian Watson had a quiet game against the Vikings (one catch for 11 yards), his presence as a big-play, downfield threat has transformed how defenses approach the Packers.

On defense, while the Packers still rank 17th overall (21.9 points per game), they’re allowing only 16.3 points per game over the past three games, tied for seventh in the league. On top of that, the unit has forced 12 turnovers in the past four games after managing only 12 in the first 12 games combined.

And on special teams, returner Keisean Nixon has breathed life into those formerly moribund units, with the highlights being his 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Vikings, and a 93-yard kickoff return against Miami a week earlier.

“(At 4-8), I had faith, much like at 4-6 in ’16. Sometimes you’ve got to fool yourself a little bit into believing a little bit more,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, harkening back to his "run the table" proclamation in 2016. “But I definitely had faith I was going to go down scrapping, for sure. I do believe in the power of manifestation and I do believe in momentum and I believe very strongly in the force of the mind. And when you start to believe something strongly, some miraculous things can happen.

“Things you don’t count on: Keisean Nixon — I knew he was talented, but maybe didn’t see game-breaker. Christian Watson — at 3-6, he wasn’t a big part of the offense. So that’s what you don’t account for, and (then) it happens.”

Rodgers also explained that after the team’s fifth consecutive loss, on Nov. 6 loss at Detroit, he looked at the schedule that remained. The next three games were against the Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles, and Rodgers figured the Packers needed to win just one of those three, because he felt his team was capable of winning the final five games — at Chicago, against the downtrodden Los Angeles Rams at home, at Miami, against the Vikings, and Sunday night’s finale against the Lions.

“I just felt like, ‘If we get one of those, we can win the next five. And 9-8 was going to get in,” Rodgers recounted. “I couldn’t really go around saying that, because you don’t really want to say, ‘Hey, if we can just get one of these next three, we can make the playoffs.’ But in my head, that’s what I was thinking.”

And that’s exactly what’s happened — with one more game to go. The Packers rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat the Cowboys, 31-28, on Nov. 13; lost to a Tennessee team that was playing well at the time but has since collapsed and must win Saturday night to make the playoffs; and gave the Eagles everything they could handle before losing 40-33 in a game Rodgers finished inside the visitors’ locker room with a rib injury, watching backup Jordan Love try to rally the team in the fourth quarter.

After that, they won in Chicago, recuperated during a long-awaited bye week, took care of business against the Rams and Dolphins, and then routed the Vikings. And as a result, a victory over the Lions will send them into the postseason for the fourth straight year under LaFleur.

“We always had hope. We always believed in each other,” veteran running back Aaron Jones said. “We knew we would get it going. It was a little later than we expected. We dug ourselves in a little hole, and we were playing to get out of it and make it to the dance.”

Added Nixon: “We just needed confidence. At the end of the day, (if) you get in the playoffs, you get in and win. It doesn’t matter your record. You’ve got to play ball after that. Everybody’s 0-0 once you get in. We’re hot at the right time, and it’s time to play Detroit next week.”