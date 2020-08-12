How can Packers' Jaire Alexander elevate his game — and interception total? ‘Just catch the ball’

Alexander also credited an altered offseason approach during the virtual program players went through on their own because of COVID-19 — “Meditation increased throughout this time, and TV usage was even lower than before,” he said — and both general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur expect to see the benefits when training-camp practices kick off on Saturday.

“Certainly Jaire has established himself as one of the better corners in the National Football League, and he’s just getting started in his career,” Gutekunst said. “He has so much in front of him.”

Added LaFleur: “There’s so much to like about Ja. First of all, I love being around him. I’ve told him a million times, he’s got such an infectious energy for everybody — not only the guys on defense, but I think our entire team. I love how he competes on a daily basis, and I think he’s a premier corner in this league.”

Alexander, of course, doesn’t need to hear that necessarily, as he’s never had a problem with confidence.