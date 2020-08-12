How can Packers' Jaire Alexander elevate his game — and interception total? ‘Just catch the ball’

GREEN BAY — Sometimes, the best answers really are the simplest ones.
Jaire Alexander showed up for his Zoom video conference call with reporters earlier this week with some designer sunglasses that would’ve made Elton John proud. As good as the Green Bay Packers brash, ultra-confident cornerback looked in his dark-lensed, thick white-framed shades, he wasn’t especially expansive in his answers to the group’s questions.
That included a question about what Alexander must do during the 2020 NFL season to increase his interception numbers, which — despite him being considered one of the league’s top young cover men — are surprisingly low: He had merely one interception during his rookie season in 2018, and had just two last year.
“Hmmm,” Alexander replied, tilting his head — but not removing his sunglasses. “Just catch the ball.”
While that economical response might have lent itself to a few follow-ups — Would he alter his playing style? Did he need to take more risks? Have defensive coordinator Mike Pettine or new defensive backs coach Jerry Gray offered any suggestions? — Alexander’s answer was, in fact, right on the mark.
Because according to Pro Football Focus, no defensive player in the NFL dropped more potential interceptions last season than Alexander, who tied for the league lead with four.
Had Alexander held onto those four potential picks, he’d have finished with six on the season — enough to overtake Kevin King (five INTs) for the team lead and enough to tie for the NFL lead with New England’s Stephon Gilmore (who, coincidentally, dropped four potential INTs himself), Minnesota’s Anthony Harris and Buffalo’s Tre’Davious White.
Asked at another point in the virtual Q&A session if he thought he was ready to join Gilmore, White and others in the conversation about elite cornerbacks, Alexander replied, “I was born ready.”
There was one topic that did get Alexander talking, however: Gray.
The veteran NFL assistant is his 24th season in the league and has twice been a defensive coordinator. He’s widely regarded as one of the top coaches for cornerbacks and safeties, and he said earlier this offseason that he believes he has the coaching tools to make Alexander a top-flight corner — tools that the already talented Alexander can use to elevate his game.
“Coach Gray has a great deal of knowledge. I mean, it’s endless,” Alexander said. “I could listen to coach Gray talk the whole time about ball because there’s things he’s opened my eyes up to that I’ve never even realized or noticed. Just my mental approach is night and day from last year. So, he’s been a great deal of help.”
Alexander also credited an altered offseason approach during the virtual program players went through on their own because of COVID-19 — “Meditation increased throughout this time, and TV usage was even lower than before,” he said — and both general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur expect to see the benefits when training-camp practices kick off on Saturday.
“Certainly Jaire has established himself as one of the better corners in the National Football League, and he’s just getting started in his career,” Gutekunst said. “He has so much in front of him.”
Added LaFleur: “There’s so much to like about Ja. First of all, I love being around him. I’ve told him a million times, he’s got such an infectious energy for everybody — not only the guys on defense, but I think our entire team. I love how he competes on a daily basis, and I think he’s a premier corner in this league.”
Alexander, of course, doesn’t need to hear that necessarily, as he’s never had a problem with confidence.
“It’s just that unwavering belief that I have in myself,” Alexander said. “I think I’ve built this kind of comfortability within the system, within the defense, which is allowing me to play faster than before. I feel like this is the most confident I’ve been in my technique and in my game. I’m just ready to embark on this Year 3.
“I can do those things (that elite cornerbacks do). And when I lock in and when I master my craft, the sky is the limit.”
Extra points
The Packers officially announced the signing of wide receiver Malik Turner, whom they brought in for a visit last week and who passed his physical and COVID-19 testing on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Turner, 24, caught 15 passes for 245 yards in 15 games for the Seattle Seahawks last season and was with the Packers as a tryout player at their 2018 post-draft rookie orientation camp under Mike McCarthy. To make room on the roster for Turner, the Packers waived safety Frankie Griffin, an undrafted rookie free agent from Texas State who signed following the draft in April. … Former Packers first-round draft pick Datone Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL Network reported.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.