How Aaron Rodgers went from 'immunized' to unvaccinated and out of Packers' game against Kansas City

Rodgers’ status also puts him in jeopardy of missing the team’s Nov. 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field because the first day he’d be eligible to return to the team is Nov. 13, if he is asymptomatic — meaning he’d miss practice all week leading up to the matchup with the Seahawks in a best-case scenario.

Second-year quarterback Jordan Love, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2020, is set to start against Kansas City. Love was the only quarterback available for Wednesday’s practice because third-stringer Kurt Benkert was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after confirming he had tested positive. The Packers were set to sign veteran Blake Bortles, who had been with the team before Rodgers reported for camp, to serve as Love’s backup against the Chiefs.

The chaos at least in part was set in motion by Rodgers’ decision to eschew one of the CDC-approved vaccines, according to sources.