How Aaron Rodgers got back to being certain he’ll spend his entire career with the Packers

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers sat in the parking lot of a Bed, Bath & Beyond in suburban Los Angeles, contemplating his football future. As he did, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and future Pro Football Hall of Famer wondered aloud what had happened to his vision for how his career arc would play out.

It was Friday, May 15, 2020.

Three weeks had passed since his team — or what he’d thought was "his" team — had traded up and selected his heir apparent, Jordan Love, in the first round of the NFL draft. Even coming on the heels of a couple of down statistical years — for him, anyway — it had been an unexpected, jarring development. It was as if he was still trying to process it, perhaps working his way through Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’ five stages of grief.

“As much as I feel confident in my abilities and what I can accomplish and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control,” Rodgers explained to a group of reporters at the other end of the conference call phone line that day. “And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers stood in front of his locker inside Lambeau Field, following the first practice of the team’s mandatory minicamp. Some of the same reporters were there.

It marked 753 days since the now four-time NFL MVP had made that comment about his uncertain future. And so much had changed.

Not only had he responded to the Love pick by winning back-to-back MVP awards, but he’d gotten to a place of mutual comfort and respect with general manager Brian Gutekunst and the front office that hadn’t existed two years earlier, when Rodgers was blindsided by the decision to choose his successor.

And so, it was nothing short of astonishing on Tuesday to hear Rodgers, after talking at length about his decision to return for an 18th NFL season and 15th as the Packers starter, reply to a reporter who asked him if he now thinks he’ll finish his career in Green Bay.

“Yes,” Rodgers replied. “Definitely.”

As he often does, Rodgers made a wisecrack later in his 20-minute Q&A session with the media about the declarative statement he’d just made — “Unless they trade me this year (or) next year,” he said with a smirk — but the fact remained: One of the all-time greatest players in league history has now gone from believing he’d only play for the franchise that drafted him in the first round in 2005, to thinking he’d finish his career in another uniform, to once again being convinced that he’ll finish his illustrious NFL career where it began as a 21-year-old backup to another legend, Brett Favre.

Exactly how much longer Rodgers will play, meanwhile, remains a beautiful mystery, to borrow his famous phrase. Well, at least publicly.

Upon deciding in March to return for this season, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension, one that included a fourth voidable year for salary-cap purposes. It allowed the Packers to lower his onerous $46.6 million cap number for 2022 to a more manageable $28.5 million.

It also locked him in as the team’s quarterback for this season, though the contract was structured in a way that will give the 38-year-old Rodgers the freedom to decide after each season whether he wants to play another year or not.

“I understand how the deal is portrayed. To me, it feels like a one-year (deal), plus a two(-year deal), plus a (voidable) one (year),” Rodgers explained. “So, there’ll be decisions after this year. For sure.”

But, Rodgers insisted, he will not make any this-is-going-to-be-my-last-year proclamations before any seasons, nor will he promise to play multiple years beyond 2022. Taking a page out of Favre’s playbook, he will contemplate his future on an annual basis following each season.

“I would never say that publicly. I've never been one to want some sort of going-away season or anything like that,” Rodgers explained. “(And) if you say, ‘I’m for sure playing two more, three years,’ and then you have a magical season that ends with a championship and think that that might be the best way to ride off, I don't want to commit to something.

“(If) you say, ‘I'm only playing one more year,’ and you have a bitter taste in your mouth and still got the drive and the passion to play one or two more years, I just don't want to get pigeonholed into it. So I'm focused on this season.

“I'm never going to drag it out in the offseason. The conversations I've had with Brian have been very honest and direct, and that's not going to change. We'll sit down after the season — hopefully after a championship — and figure out what the next step is.”

As much big-picture talk as Rodgers engaged in Tuesday afternoon, the more immediate focus for him was connecting with his new wide receivers — veteran Sammy Watkins and rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Danny Davis. After skipping all of the voluntary organized team activity practices while recharging his personal batteries the past few weeks, Tuesday’s practice marked the first time Rodgers had been on the field with any of them.

During the 1-hour, 45-minute practice, Rodgers did individual drills and ran the No. 1 offense during jog-through speed 11-on-11 periods. Love handled most of the first-team reps during the up-tempo 7-on-7 periods and the 2-minute drill at the end of practice. During the course of practice, Rodgers completed at least one pass to each of those new faces.

“These guys, I would say most of them have grown up watching him,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “And for them to go out there and be in a huddle with him and be on the same field as him, I would say that’s a pretty exciting time for all those young guys.

“I think the more these guys can get around each other, the more they can learn each other, the quicker they can start to develop that chemistry that we know is so important in determining our success on the field. I’m just excited that we’ve got him in the building with these young guys, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Rodgers also spoke at length about losing his primary target over the past several years, two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders (“I was obviously disappointed”), as well as his reasoning for only coming to the mandatory minicamp after years of near-perfect offseason attendance in the pre-pandemic era (“I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” he said, parroting Marshawn Lynch) and his closer connection to the front office (“I'm not saying it was hand-to-hand combat, it was just some real serious heart-to-hearts”).

But most of the conversation centered on his decision to play another year, and how he’ll decide it’s time to stop — something he can’t even fully explain.

“The playing is easy. That's the easy part. It's the other part that's a grind,” Rodgers explained. “You wear a lot of hats as a quarterback, and it's more than just playing on Sundays. At some point, the grind gets to all of us and every year, it seems like a slightly bigger commitment to come up to being ‘The Guy’ again for another season.

“It just comes down to where I'm at. Obviously, I want the team to be successful. Obviously, I don't want be a bum standing back there playing like crap and not able to move around. So if the talent goes, it's a no-brainer. But it's a little harder when you still can really play and the mental part is difficult.

“In March, when I made the decision (to come back), that’s 100% in. But it doesn’t mean you don’t think about the other side. This is my 18th season. Of course, you think about the next chapter and what’s next in your life all the time. It doesn’t mean you’re not fully invested.

“When I’m here, I’m all in, and those guys know that. They know what to expect from me, the type of play, the type of leadership. And that’s what they’re going to get.”