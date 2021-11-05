How Aaron Rodgers defended himself and his grievances with the NFL over COVID-19 protocols

The league’s medical expert could not find any peer-reviewed research in the information Rodgers’ team assembled, or anywhere else, and the request was denied.

Rodgers was told the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, would be available for further discussion, but Rodgers never contacted him, the source said.

“I understand that the league is able to put in place its own policies. I didn’t agree to any of them, though,” Rodgers said Friday. “I didn’t sign a piece of paper that gave away my rights to live a normal season of life, and I’ve felt like I’ve protected myself — not only protected myself, but my teammates. I tested over 300 times before finally testing positive. It was probably from a vaccinated individual. I don’t think many of the policies are rooted in science.”

When asked by McAfee about his alternative treatment, Rodgers responded with a lengthy answer which he concluded by saying, “The specific protocol, I’m just going to keep between my doctors and myself, but it was a way to stimulate my immune system to create a defense against COVID.”

Teammate reaction

Rodgers also complained that unvaccinated players are treated unfairly by the protocols.