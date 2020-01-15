Hot? Not? However you view Packers' Aaron Rodgers, he has Super Bowl in his sights

Extra points

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who missed Sunday’s win over the Seahawks when he fell victim to the illness that has permeated the Packers’ locker room, practiced Wednesday and said he’s good to go for the game. “It was a rough 48 hours,” said Bulaga, who dressed for the game but watched it from the training rom. “I woke up at 3 a.m. on Sunday and it was the downfall from there. We did everything we possibly could to try to get my body back for the game and it just wasn’t happening. Went through a lot of IVs. I wasn’t able to eat anything. It just wasn’t possible.” … Apparently the sickness hasn’t been eradicated from Lambeau Field just yet, as wide receiver Geronimo Allison didn’t practice because of illness. Receiver Ryan Grant was excused for a personal matter and tight end Jimmy Graham had a veteran rest day. … The Packers signed ex-CFL cornerback DaShaun Amos to a reserve/future contract Wednesday. The 6-foot, 190-pound Amos had five interceptions for the Calgary Stampeders this past season and is the second CFL player to be signed to a futures deal for next year. The other? Amos’ teammate, wide receiver Reggie Begelton, who caught 102 passes for the Stampeders last season.