Hoping to avoid kicking themselves in the playoffs, Packers work to repair troublesome field-goal operation for stretch run

“You’re supposed to celebrate every win because they’re hard to come by in the National Football League, but that last kick, it just dug at me a little bit. I really couldn’t celebrate the way I wanted to. But we’re going to get it.”

Yes, until that final kick, it looked like the operation might’ve turned a corner against the Rams. Crosby made his first three field goal attempts (from 45, 28 and 29 yards) and all three of his 33-yard extra points before the fourth-quarter miss.

And to be fair, Drayton said the wind was the most challenging of the season on Sunday, calling it “horrific” and “tricky” and describing it as “definitely a Lambeau wind.” But if the miss at the end of the game had been an anomaly, it wouldn’t have garnered any attention. Instead, it was yet another piece of evidence the unit isn’t there yet.

After all, there had been an encouraging sign the previous week in a 34-31 loss at Minnesota, too, as the place-kicking operation delivered the Packers’ first points on a 54-yard field goal — Crosby’s longest of the season. But then he doinked a 32-yarder off the left upright during the second quarter, and the Packers wound up losing by three points.