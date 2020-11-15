Homefield disadvantage? Despite 24-20 win over Jaguars, Packers seek answers to low-energy play at home

“I think every player, everybody involved with this team has got to look deep inside of them and understand and appreciate the opportunity to go out there and compete,” LaFleur said, repeatedly saying that it starts with him and his staff. “It’s special, when you get a chance to go play a football game in the National Football League. And we’ve got to do a better job of bringing more juice, just bringing a tougher mindset to the game day — especially when we’re at home. I don’t know what it is about the last couple games here at Lambeau, but certainly it hasn’t been our best. And we’ve got to be better.

“The big concern for me is it just seems to be more in our home games than when we’re on the road. I get it: It’s a strange year. Certainly, we’re used to having fans to help bring that energy to our football team. We don’t have that right now, unfortunately. That’s the situation and it is what it is. We’ve got to do a better job of supplying that juice internally. All we have is the men in the locker room.”

In fact, LaFleur said that while the offense “felt out of sync all game,” even the defense’s ability to rise to the occasion in the waning moments — when two sacks of quarterback Jake Luton (by Rashan Gary and Preston Smith) and a fourth-and-26 stop sealed the win — was a reminder of the lack of energy up until then.