Home-field advantage vanished in season of COVID-19 pandemic

Even in road games, the defense was more exposed in the highest-scoring regular season in NFL history. In Pittsburgh on Dec. 27, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heard the Indianapolis Colts shouting, "Slant, slant, slant!" before a first-down snap in the third quarter to warn the defensive backs of the route he might deliver the ball to.

"There are absolutely times in games where you hear a defender say, 'Hey, watch this,' and you're like, 'Man, that's what we called.' Some of that is dumb luck. Some of that is maybe tendencies. We can hear stuff that they talk about," Roethlisberger said. "It is one of the most unique years when it comes to strategy, when it comes to trying to trick people. Sometimes you even are trying to do dummy signals and saying dummy things just to make things happen or to trick other teams."