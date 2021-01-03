Hitting their stride: With 35-16 win over Bears, Packers’ road to Super Bowl LV will go through Lambeau

Four years ago, in the wake of a blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game, Aaron Rodgers stood in an anteroom beneath the Georgia Dome and shook his head in exasperation.
“I think if this has taught us anything, it’s how important that home-field advantage is,” said Rodgers, who would play in yet another NFC title game after the 2019 season — again on the road, and again ending in a loss — and is still waiting to return to the Super Bowl after leading the 2010 team to the Green Bay Packers’ 13th world championship. “It’s just tough to win on the road.
“You have to win those games in the regular season to give yourself an opportunity to host this game. Because it’s just so difficult to win on the road in this environment, against a hot team. So that needs to be the focus moving forward next year.”
LIVE: @AaronRodgers12 meets with the media following #GBvsCHI 🎥 https://t.co/jzKFLTtCJR— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 4, 2021
On Sunday, with their 35-16 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the 2020 Packers did just that. They locked up the NFC’s top playoff seed — just the third time they’ve done so since the franchise’s renaissance began in 1992. One of those teams, the 1996 Packers, went on to win Super Bowl XXXI. The other, a 2011 team that started 13-0 and finished 15-1, lost at home in the NFC Divisional playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl XLVI-champion New York Giants.
What this team will do with that advantage — with the playoff field expanding to 14 teams, the Packers not only have homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, but they also have the NFC’s only first-round bye — remains to be written. They will face the conference’s lowest remaining seed on Jan. 16 or 17 at Lambeau Field, needing to win two games to reach Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.
But after what the Packers (13-3) did on Sunday against the Bears (8-8), who were playing for their own playoff lives, Rodgers is understandably hopeful that this team has what it takes to take advantage of its homefield advantage.
“It gives us that opportunity,” Rodgers said after completing 19 of 24 passes for 240 yards with four touchdowns for a passer rating of 147.9 — a performance that likely locked up his third NFL MVP award. “(It’s) a different year, so the homefield advantage might not mean the exact same as years past with the homefield crowd that can make a difference at certain times in the game. (But) it’s important.
“We know the weather issue always in these months, so we’ll definitely be hoping for some cold, frigid temperatures in a couple weeks.”
The Packers offense, meanwhile, enters the postseason red hot. Rodgers led three touchdown drives to start the game, culminating in touchdown passes to tight end Robert Tonyan (3 yards), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (72 yards) and tight end Dominique Dafney (13 yards) to build a 21-10 lead.
But the game could have — and nearly did — turn on the Packers’ first possession of the second half. After Rodgers had completed his first 10 passes and finished the first half with the NFL’s maximum passer rating (158.3), he threw what should have been a 53-yard touchdown bomb to a once-again-wide-open Valdes-Scantling down the field, only to watch the inconsistent receiver drop the ball at the Bears’ 13-yard line. That drive ended in a punt, as did the Packers’ next possession, with Rodgers throwing a couple of passes that were nearly picked off in the process.
Chicago pulled within 21-16, and after converting a pair of fourth-down plays after the Packers’ second punt, the Bears were on the move again and reached the Green Bay 25-yard line — with a chance to take the lead with a touchdown.
But the Packers defense stopped running back David Montgomery on third-and-1, then got its first fourth-down stop of the game when quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw incomplete to Allen Robinson with nickelback Chandon Sullivan in coverage with 11 minutes, 27 seconds left in the game.
“Throughout the game there’s always going to be certain adversities you’ve got to get through,” said safety Adrian Amos, whose interception later in the fourth quarter was also critical. “It’s our job to stop them there.”
The offense responded with a 12-play, 76-yard, 7 1/2-minute drive that ended in a 4-yard Aaron Jones touchdown run to make it 28-16. On that drive, Rodgers completed three passes for 22 yards to Davante Adams, who had caught just two passes for 18 yards to that point; Jones, meanwhile, had five touches for 36 yards, including the TD.
Amos’ interception of Trubisky on the ensuing drive then led to Rodgers’ fourth touchdown pass of the day — to Adams, who tied Sterling Sharpe for the most touchdown catches in a single season in franchise history (18) on it.
“That was definitely thoroughly discussed amongst the offensive staff,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of getting Adams more involved against a Bears defense that doubled him throughout the afternoon. “You have to get your best players the ball. I think that’s what happened in the fourth quarter when you have Aaron Jones and ‘Tae touching the ball repeatedly. I thought Allen Lazard made a couple big plays, as well. You’ve always got to try to find ways to get your best players the ball, especially when teams are trying to take him away.”
LIVE: Head Coach Matt LaFleur meets with the media following #GBvsCHI 🎥 https://t.co/dhq4zduC18— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 4, 2021
The other difference in the game was in the red zone — or, as the Packers like to call it at the behest of offensive coordinator/Austin Powers aficionado Nathaniel Hackett, the gold zone. The Packers scored touchdowns on all four of their trips inside the Bears’ 20-yard line, including those final two take-control-of-the-game touchdowns; the Bears came away with only one touchdown in their five trips inside the Packers’ 20.
“We spoke it into existence, ‘Here’s where we put the game away.’ A methodical drive,” Rodgers said of the 76-yard march that ended in Adams’ touchdown. “It was a really special drive for us to be able to put it away there. We’ve been so good in the red zone all season. That was great. Then, ‘Smash’ (Amos) gets the pick, and we’re back in the red zone and got a chance to really put it away.”
Whether they can come through in the same way in win-or-go home postseason games remains to be seen. But having overcome a disjointed offseason, intensive COVID-19 restrictions, questions about Rodgers’ future following the first-round selection of heir apparent Jordan Love, and more injuries than they faced during last season’s 13-3 finish, Rodgers can see his second Super Bowl berth on the horizon. It’s up to him and his team to — to put a twist on his choice of words — play it into existence.
“We’ve been really solid all season in situational football and we were again today on third down and red zone. So I like our chances going forward,” Rodgers said. “Today was fun.
“This is a special season. This will always be a special season for me. It’s been a special year as well. I know I’ve talked probably too much about my mental state and what I’ve been working on. It’s such a difficult time for so many people. I have such, I think, an understanding and appreciation of how difficult it’s been on so many people. I’ve really just tried to have a good perspective, an attitude of gratitude, and just to really enjoy every moment of this season.
“And that’s why — although it might not have been the most fun, just because I miss the fans — it was maybe the most special regular season.”
Photos: Packers take down Bears to earn NFC's top seed