Hitting their stride: With 35-16 win over Bears, Packers’ road to Super Bowl LV will go through Lambeau

Four years ago, in the wake of a blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game, Aaron Rodgers stood in an anteroom beneath the Georgia Dome and shook his head in exasperation.

“I think if this has taught us anything, it’s how important that home-field advantage is,” said Rodgers, who would play in yet another NFC title game after the 2019 season — again on the road, and again ending in a loss — and is still waiting to return to the Super Bowl after leading the 2010 team to the Green Bay Packers’ 13th world championship. “It’s just tough to win on the road.

“You have to win those games in the regular season to give yourself an opportunity to host this game. Because it’s just so difficult to win on the road in this environment, against a hot team. So that needs to be the focus moving forward next year.”

On Sunday, with their 35-16 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the 2020 Packers did just that. They locked up the NFC’s top playoff seed — just the third time they’ve done so since the franchise’s renaissance began in 1992. One of those teams, the 1996 Packers, went on to win Super Bowl XXXI. The other, a 2011 team that started 13-0 and finished 15-1, lost at home in the NFC Divisional playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl XLVI-champion New York Giants.