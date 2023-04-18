GREEN BAY — The last time the Green Bay Packers found themselves in this predicament — on the cusp of trading their multiple NFL MVP-winning, surefire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback to the New York Jets and transitioning to a former first-round pick who’d spent three years as an understudy — the organization didn’t have an established, veteran backup option for their starting newbie.

That, of course, was in 2008, when Brett Favre had (temporarily) retired and 2005 first-round pick Aaron Rodgers had ascended to the starting job.

Although he contemplated finding an experienced backup to pencil in behind Rodgers, then-general manager Ted Thompson opted to go a different route.

Thompson instead chose quarterbacks in the second round (Louisville’s Brian Brohm) and in the seventh round (LSU’s Matt Flynn). Could history repeat itself?

With the April 27 start of the 2023 NFL Draft fast approaching, Rodgers remains on the Packers’ roster, even with GM Brian Gutekunst and president/CEO Mark Murphy having made it clear that the organization doesn’t want Rodgers back — and Rodgers, in turn, having declared his “intention” to play for the Jets.

Therein lies one difference from the situation 15 years ago: Favre announced his retirement in early March, and it wasn’t until the summertime that he ultimately changed his mind and dramatically returned to Green Bay, private-jetting back into town during the team’s annual Family Night scrimmage at Lambeau Field, prompting his trade to New York.

Whether Rodgers would have the gumption to make a similar power play once training camp kicks off in July is hard to say, but it’ll never come to that if the Packers and Jets can reach an accord on trade compensation before or during the draft.

The stalemate on trade terms stems from the Packers wanting an unconditional 2024 first-round pick in addition to a second-round pick this year. The Jets have offered second-rounders in 2023 and 2024, with the 2024 pick escalating to a first-round selection if the Jets find success with Rodgers at quarterback this season.

The Jets are picking 13th in the first round and hold back-to-back second-round picks at Nos. 42 and 43.

Even if a trade isn’t consummated in the coming days, though, Gutekunst has made it clear that 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love will be the Packers’ new starting quarterback. The club’s social media team celebrated Love’s arrival for the offseason program on Monday with a post of him striding into 1265 Lombardi Ave.

“As we move forward, we’re excited about what Jordan can do for us and our whole team will come together around that,” Gutekunst said at last month’s NFL Meetings in Phoenix. “It’s complex. It’s hard. It’s complicated.”

During that same conversation, Gutekunst said he’d like to find a veteran backup for Love but harkened back to Thompson’s decision to pick Brohm and Flynn in that 2008 draft, suggesting that the Packers could go with unproven Danny Etling and a rookie draft pick as their backups.

“We'll kind of see how that works itself out,” Gutekunst said.

It’s worth noting that, after making the Brohm and Flynn picks, Thompson was asked whether he saw a path for Favre to return — say, if he got the “itch” to play again, which Favre of course did in fact end up scratching.

“I don't think you can ever say ‘never.’ There's always what ifs,” Thompson said. “Anything can happen, sure. We have to deal with the present. We have to deal with getting our team ready to play and fortifying that quarterback position.”

And when asked if taking Brohm in the second round put undue pressure on Rodgers, Thompson said that both he and then-coach Mike McCarthy were fully committed to Rodgers.

“In our minds, Mike and mine and the entire organization, Aaron's the guy. I even told Brian that, and he understood it,” Thompson said. “... (Rodgers) will be fine. He knows this is his gig now. ... I know he hasn't played a lot, but you guys have been around him, he carries himself very well. He'll be fine. He knows this is his job.”

Brohm ended up being a colossal disappointment, with Flynn beating him out to be Rodgers’ primary backup in 2008 and fending him off in 2009, too. Brohm started only two NFL games with the Buffalo Bills and was out of the league thereafter. He’s currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at his alma mater under his brother, coach Jeff Brohm.

Flynn, meanwhile, had two stints as Rodgers’ backup and helped rescue the Packers’ 2013 season when Rodgers was sidelined with a broken collarbone.

Flynn also tells a fantastic story about being petrified that Favre’s unretirement and arrival at training camp in 2008 would put an end to his Packers career before it even began.

“Reports on ESPN were, ‘Brett Favre is coming back out of retirement.' And I was like, ‘Oh, boy. There goes my job,'” Flynn once said. “I might not have ever gotten the chance to compete. So personally, I was glad he didn’t come (ultimately) back, because I got a chance to make the team.”

As for how Rodgers handled what Flynn called a “circus” in training camp, Flynn said, “That was probably about as hard a position as anybody could have been thrown into to be a first-year starter. It would have been a lot easier if it had been just a smooth transition. But obviously, it wasn’t.

“He just handled it well. Everything from 1,000 media people being there to getting heckled by some crowd members to fans wanting Brett back — he handled it as well or better than anybody could’ve.

“To go out there and really not let anything affect him — and in fact it probably drove him even more, gave him more of a fire — he earned my respect. And I think probably everyone else’s respect that year.”

Now, it’s Love’s turn.

Best in class

Bryce Young, Alabama.

Young reportedly canceled his remaining pre-draft visits to other teams earlier this week, indicating that the Carolina Panthers, who traded up with the Chicago Bears to get the No. 1 overall pick, are likely to take the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

At the same time, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio, whose team holds the No. 2 overall pick, said during his pre-draft news conference that he is “listening” to trade offers for the second pick, which could also mean that Young is the Texans’ preferred QB target and they don’t think any of the other quarterbacks merit the No. 2 pick.

The 21-year-old Young is an undeniable out-of-this-world talent, whose football IQ, instinctiveness, vision and accuracy are fantastic. The concern, of course, is his size: At 5-10 and 204 pounds, he will be the NFL’s smallest quarterback, meaning his lack of size will inevitably lead to concerns about his durability. Nevertheless, he was a magnificent college quarterback whose teams went 23-4 in his 27 career starts.

“I feel like I'm someone who pushes myself and prides myself on my preparation and processing and leading the offense,” Young said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in February. “For me, I make sure that do whatever I feel like is best for the team. I try to make efficient decisions, try to make sure I'm playing the most efficiently for the team. Misconception-wise, to be honest, I don't really know too much that's out there. I focus on what I can control. I take the advice and the direction of the people I trust, and the people at the next level.”

Next men up

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State; Anthony Richardson, Florida; Will Levis, Kentucky; Hendon Hooker, Tennessee; Jake Haener, Fresno State.

Pick to click

Aidan O’Connell, Purdue.

University of Wisconsin football fans are well-acquainted with O’Connell, who threw three interceptions, including a pick-six, in the Badgers’ 35-24 win over the Boilermakers in October.

That performance is something of a microcosm of how scouts view him, as it showed his willingness to stand in the pocket under pressure and his football intelligence in running Purdue’s system, but also his risk-taking approach to attempting throws he probably shouldn’t.

O’Connell arrived in West Lafayette as a walk-on and spent his first two years eighth on a nine-quarterback depth chart. In his final two seasons, though, O’Connell completed 68% of his passes for 6,662 yards and 50 touchdowns, and while he lacks the movement and athleticism that other quarterbacks rely upon, he seems to have the arm and the intangibles to make it at the next level.

If the Packers do opt for a draft pick as their primary backup to Love, O’Connell could be a good fit.

"It's a balance you have to find of being patient in football, because you don't ever want to get complacent. (But) you (also) don't want to act like you don't care or you're not preparing,” O’Connell said. “So it's a constant striving to be the starter, to be the one who's going to play and to work as hard as you can to learn the playbook, knowing the game plan and all those things, but at the same time understanding that a lot of things are out of your control.

"I think I bring being a great locker room guy and being a great leader. I'm going to lead by example, even if I'm not the starter, and I'm not going to vocally address the team. I'm going to lead by example and do what I'm supposed to do."

History lesson

Gutekunst’s tenure as general manager will in large part be graded on how good Love turns out to be. That’s obvious. Love Rodgers or hate him, the 2020 selection of Love — and now, the decision to move on from Rodgers and turn the offense over to Love — altered the franchise’s trajectory and will prove to either be a smart, forward-thinking decision by Gutekunst or the beginning of the end of three decades of stellar quarterbacking.

To this point, it’s hard to discern just how keen Gutekunst’s eye for quarterback talent is. He seriously considered taking Missouri’s Drew Lock with the No. 12 pick in 2019 before selecting Michigan edge rusher Rashan Gary, and Gutekunst also traded for DeShone Kizer, a rookie starter for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns in 2017 who was a disappointment as a backup to Rodgers in 2018.

If Gutekunst is right on Love, though, none of that will matter, and he’ll be mentioned in the same breath as Pro Football Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf (who traded for Favre in February 1992) and Thompson (who snagged Rodgers after his painful tumble down draft boards in 2005).

Still, Gutekunst can help himself by hitting on others at the position, just as Wolf did with Washington’s Mark Brunell (fifth round, 1993), Boston College’s Matt Hasselbeck (sixth round, 1998) and Virginia’s Aaron Brooks (fourth round, 1999). All three backed up Favre before being flipped for extra draft picks.

