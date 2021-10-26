History lesson: This isn’t first time Packers have visited Arizona with decimated receiving corps

“Our job is to perform at our best, and our job is to find ways to win ballgames. And unfortunately, that’s just the way that this league works. It doesn’t matter,” said Cobb, who rejoined the Packers this summer after a year with the Dallas Cowboys and a year with the Houston Texans. “When Aaron broke his collarbone (in 2013 and 2017), the NFL didn’t stop playing. When guys go out in this league that are ‘The Guy,’ the NFL continues to go on.

“The NFL’s not going to stop because one guy’s hurt, one guy’s out. We love our players, we love our teammates, but we’ve got to play ball. We’ve got two days to get ready to go up against an undefeated team. Our focus has to be on the game plan and making sure that we’re prepared and ready for the calls that are going to be made.”

The Packers did activate wide receiver Malik Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list, where he’d been placed on Oct. 15. After missing two weeks of practices, it seems like a stretch to hope Taylor could help on Thursday night.

“We're trying to ramp him up and we'll see where he's at, but he hasn't been around for a while,” coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday evening. “We’ve just got to see where he's at. We never want to put anybody in a position where they could further endanger themselves.”