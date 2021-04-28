Hide and seek? Like Ted Thompson before him, Brian Gutekunst’s top pick might be hiding on Packers’ draft board

“The first time I really pegged it was Jordy Nelson,” said Gutekunst, who enters the draft with 10 overall selections, including the 29th pick in the first round Thursday night. “We kept watching tape and kept talking about how good this player was, and (Ted) never would move him and he never would move him. That’s when I was all of a sudden, I was like, ‘OK, I got it.’ Which made me really surprised when we traded back and out of the first round. Because I knew how much he coveted Jordy.

“(But) he knew what he was doing and he knew he could get the player he wanted all along. He always had two or three guys every year that he kept buried that I think was just for him. But he in my opinion, he is the best talent evaluator — especially when it comes to the draft — that I’ve ever seen or been around. He had a very unique way of seeing what a player was going to become and the greatest he could become.”

About to embark on his fourth draft as Thompson’s successor, Gutekunst’s own acumen as an evaluator is hard to gauge. He’s had some obvious hits with 2018 first-round pick Jaire Alexander having become one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks and 2019 second-round pick Elgton Jenkins emerging as one of the league’s most talented and versatile offensive linemen. Both players were selected to their first Pro Bowl in 2020.