‘He's our quarterback, and he's our leader’: Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur affirm Aaron Rodgers’ role as leader of the Packers

“He is arguably the best player that I’ve ever seen or been around. The chances he gives us week-in and week-out are significant. So, he’s going to be part of our future. And we look forward to all the runs we’re going to try to make here over the next few years.”

Rodgers, who turned 37 in December, started all 16 regular-season games this past season and completed 372 of 526 passes (a career-best and franchise single-season record 70.7% completions rate) for 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns and five interceptions (121.5 passer rating). His 48 TD passes were a career-high and team single-season record, and his 121.5 rating was the second highest of his career and second-highest in NFL history, one point off of his NFL-record 122.5 rating in 2011, when he won his first NFL MVP.

In two seasons together, the LaFleur-Rodgers pairing has yielded a 28-8 record (2-2 in the playoffs), two NFC North titles and two NFC Championship Game berths. Rodgers is expected to be named the NFL MVP on Saturday night at the NFL Honors event on the eve of Super Bowl LV.

Asked about a Los Angeles Times report that the Los Angeles Rams inquired about Rodgers’ availability via trade and that the Packers adamantly told the Rams that Rodgers wasn’t available, Gutekunst claimed there was “no truth to that whatsoever.”