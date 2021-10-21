Here's why Whitney Mercilus signed with the Packers

That said, with Preston Smith set to potentially miss the first game of his seven-year NFL career with an oblique injury he suffered against Chicago that kept him out of practice for a second straight day, getting Mercilus up to speed to play is clearly the goal. With two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith on injured reserve following back surgery, the only other outside linebackers on the roster are Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin and La’Darius Hamilton.

“One thing about me, I know how to adapt really easy, do what’s expected and understand the culture and all that,” said Mercilus, who finished his decade run in Houston with 57 career sacks in 134 career regular-season games, second in team history to ex-University of Wisconsin star J.J. Watt (101). “I’m just grateful to be here; (I’ve) been accepted with open arms. I love it. The energy, it’s amazing.

“Honestly, it just pumps new life (into you) because I’ve only see the same four walls for years. To see something different is pretty cool.”

“I feel revitalized. The youngness in me is back because a new environment. You feel the vibe of the team, it’s not a heavy cloud or anything like that. I probably can get another five more (years) in this thing, to be honest.”

Extra points

Left tackle David Bakhtiari took part in his second straight practice, although it appears unlikely he’ll be activated for Sunday’s game against Washington. “It’s just going to be a collaboration between our medical staff, our coaching staff and David,” LaFleur said. “You’ve got to make sure he’s confident when he goes out there. And I think you get that confidence through your practice reps.” … Safety Darnell Savage (concussion) took part in practice on a limited basis, an encouraging sign that he could clear the league’s concussion protocols and be able to play. … Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) once again did not practice and remains on injured reserve. Asked if MVS is close to returning, LaFleur replied, “I think he’s coming along. But I don’t have much update.” … With the Packers wearing their throwback uniforms, LaFleur was asked if he’d be dressing up in the coaching fashion of the 1950s, meaning a suit and tie on the sideline. “I definitely won’t be wearing that,” LaFleur replied, smiling. “I promise you.”