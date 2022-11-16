 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PACKERS | HOW TO WATCH THURSDAY NIGHT'S GAME

Here's how Madison viewers can watch the Packers' Thursday night game against the Titans

Lambeau Field

Packers fans in the Madison area looking to tune into Green Bay's battle against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game. 

 Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have to "flip the script quickly" after beating the Cowboys on Sunday but facing the Titans on Thursday.

Football fans in the Madison area don't have many viewing options for the Green Bay Packers' Thursday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. 

With Amazon taking over the broadcast rights for the NFL's Thursday night games starting this season, viewers in most markets — including Madison — will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game live.

Viewers in the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets will be the only ones in Wisconsin who will be able to watch the game on traditional TV, with the game airing on Fox in those markets.

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month and new subscribers can sign up for a free 30-day trial before billing begins. To sign up, visit Amazon.com on a computer or mobile device or download the Prime Video app on your smart TV or other viewing devices. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. with Al Michaels on the play-by-play call for Amazon along with analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio, with listeners in the Madison area able to tune in on 1310 AM or 101.5 FM. 

The Packers (4-6) are facing a quick turnaround as they try to win their second straight game after ending a five-game skid with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in Green Bay. The Titans (6-3), also playing on short rest, enter the game off a win over Denver on Sunday and sitting atop the AFC South. 

