Help for the needy? Packers’ 9-player draft class checks all the boxes

In Myers, Newman and Van Lanen, the Packers believe they got three versatile linemen who can play inside or outside as needs dictate. The Packers have long put a premium on versatility on the line, and it served them well last season when they managed to be effective despite having to juggle lineups almost weekly.

“I think that’s a big reason we had so much success last year,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “(To) add talent like we did over the last three days, that versatility is vital to our success as an offense and as a football team.”

Van Lanen, who grew up 15 minutes from Lambeau Field and played at Bay Port High School before playing for the Badgers, was the feel-good story of the day. Gathered with family and friends in the Green Bay suburb of Suamico, when his cell phone rang with a 920 area code, it indicated the call was suspected spam. It was actually Gutekunst and LaFleur calling to give him the news he’d waited his whole football life for.

“I just couldn’t believe it. They said, ‘How would you love to be a Packer?’ and I was just absolutely stoked,” Van Lanen said. “This is awesome. I mean, to be able to stay home in all three stages of my football career? A very, very small amount of people get to live this dream and this opportunity. And I’m just overwhelmed. I’m excited to make the most of it, that’s for sure.”