Hello, world! While Robert Tonyan’s breakout prime-time game may have surprised some, those who know him expected it all along

Untimely injury

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Tonyan then came into training camp last year with an eye on competing for playing time despite veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis returning and the team using a third-round pick on tight end Jace Sternberger.

Again, he delivered an eye-popping play — an acrobatic 23-yard catch from Rodgers along the right sideline during an Oct. 6 game at Dallas — but suffered what turned out to be a core muscle injury on the play. He missed the next five games, saw limited playing time thereafter and had surgery after the season to repair the injury.

“He was really hurting. He tried to play through it and tried to be out there,” Rodgers said. “When you see a guy pushing through an injury like that, not making excuses and trying to suit up every single week, you can’t help but gain a lot of respect for them. And I don’t think it was just myself. There was a lot of people who really saw that and saw he was trying to battle to be out there that he earned a lot of our respect.

“As far as talent-wise, we always knew. He’s a talented guy, and it was a just a matter of time before a game like that happened. But talking about respect and trust and being able to count on a guy, we saw that last year with Bobby.”