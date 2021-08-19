Hello, Newman! Packers will give rookie Royce Newman start at right guard vs. Jets

GREEN BAY — During Royce Newman’s one and only session with reporters earlier in training camp, the conversation started with his glorious mullet — and petered out shortly thereafter.
At the time, the Green Bay Packers rookie fourth-round pick was running with the No. 2 offensive line and had little else to talk about.
Oh, how quickly fortunes can change during an NFL training camp.
Exactly a week after Newman’s brief podium stint inside the Lambeau Field media auditorium, Packers coach Matt LaFleur stood in the same spot and announced Newman will start Saturday’s second preseason game against the New York Jets.
Unhappy with the guard play in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans last week, the Packers went with Newman at right guard and Jon Runyan at left guard for the first of their two joint practices with the Jets on Wednesday. On Thursday, Newman and Lucas Patrick, who’d started at right guard against the Texans, were with the 1s.
“I thought Royce did a really nice job (on Wednesday) and so he will get an opportunity to start the game on Saturday,” LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. “He’s a good young player. You can see the talent. It’s just, there’s a lot to learn, especially for any rookie. But I think he’s progressed nicely.”
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Newman did play well with the second unit against the Texans. While the No. 1 offensive line had some trouble with the Jets’ defensive line on running plays during Wednesday’s practice, the group seemed to find its footing on Thursday.
“Certainly, we had high hopes when we drafted him. He’s a really athletic guy that’s pretty versatile and really can play, we felt, four positions,” LaFleur said of Newman, who played left and right guard in 2019 at Mississippi and right tackle all of last season. “He’s coming along nicely. It’s a competition at that right guard spot, really at all the interior spots, so we’ll give him an opportunity to just get a little bit more reps at that position.”
Runyan and Ben Braden also are in the competition. Since Patrick started 15 of 16 regular-season games (and both playoff games) a year ago, LaFleur cautioned the competition isn’t over.
“We certainly don’t want to overreact because we’ve got a lot of confidence in Lucas. We know what he can do and certainly we feel good with him in there,” LaFleur said. “But just like any competition, you want to allow it to play out and give everybody an opportunity to go take that spot.”
Newman has gone from splitting time between tackle and guard with the 2s to playing only at guard this week, which should help accelerate his development there.
“I’m more familiar with tackle just because I’ve played this whole past year, but just getting more reps at guard has really helped me out,” he said. “(I’m) just figuring out how quick the speed is in the interior compared to tackle. We have a little more time to adjust (outside), so just getting more reps at guard, kind of getting used to different type of speed you see in there.”
King, Stokes battling
The guard competition isn’t the only battle for a starting spot that is open as veteran Kevin King and rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes are competing for the No. 2 cornerback slot opposite Jaire Alexander. King started camp on the non-football injury list with a hamstring injury but has been working with the 1s since being activated at the start of the week. Stokes had been working with the starters before that and has continued to get No. 1 reps during the week.
“It will be a competition all the way through,” LaFleur said. “Kevin has played a lot of ball here. I think when he challenges guys at the line of scrimmage, I think he’s as good as anybody. But we’ll let that thing play out as well.”
Mixing it up
Among quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ concerns about joint practices was the possibility of fights breaking out during competitive periods. That’s exactly what happened with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, when Raiders coach Jon Gruden sent his guys to the team buses after a brawl that included punches — and helmets — being thrown.
The Packers and Jets never got that chippy, but there was one minor skirmish when Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb and Jets defensive back Brandin Echols got into it at the end of one play and the Packers offensive players and the Jets defensive players converged. No punches were thrown, though, in part because wide receiver Davante Adams jumped in as peacemaker relatively quickly.
“I saw something going on and just wanted to diffuse it. I feel like I was able to successfully do that, at least for the part of that skirmish,” Adams said. “It’s about having your brother’s back.”
Extra points
The Packers unveiled their alternate jerseys, a throwback to the 1950s with green jerseys and pants with yellow numbers and trim. “If (the players) are fired up about them, then I’m fired up about it,” LaFleur said of the uniforms that will be worn when the Packers host Washington on Oct. 24. … Right tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) and wide receiver Devin Funchess (hamstring), both of whom left Wednesday’s practice with injuries, did not participate on Thursday. … Defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (elbow) also did not practice. … Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) went through a rigorous rehabilitation session on the side of practice. … Thursday’s practice was the last one open to fans for training camp. The Packers will return to practice next week, but those sessions will be closed to the public.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…