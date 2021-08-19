Hello, Newman! Packers will give rookie Royce Newman start at right guard vs. Jets

“I’m more familiar with tackle just because I’ve played this whole past year, but just getting more reps at guard has really helped me out,” he said. “(I’m) just figuring out how quick the speed is in the interior compared to tackle. We have a little more time to adjust (outside), so just getting more reps at guard, kind of getting used to different type of speed you see in there.”

King, Stokes battling

The guard competition isn’t the only battle for a starting spot that is open as veteran Kevin King and rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes are competing for the No. 2 cornerback slot opposite Jaire Alexander. King started camp on the non-football injury list with a hamstring injury but has been working with the 1s since being activated at the start of the week. Stokes had been working with the starters before that and has continued to get No. 1 reps during the week.

“It will be a competition all the way through,” LaFleur said. “Kevin has played a lot of ball here. I think when he challenges guys at the line of scrimmage, I think he’s as good as anybody. But we’ll let that thing play out as well.”

Mixing it up