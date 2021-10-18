Healthy optimism? Amid injury issues, Matt LaFleur focuses on Packers’ next men up

“If we have to win like this, it's great. We’ve got to get healthy, though. ... It's nice to be 5-1 and be banged up and have won five in a row, but we’ve got to get healthy as we move forward against an important stretch coming up.”

LaFleur acknowledged Myers’ knee injury, while not season-ending, is “most likely” going to keep him out multiple games. That means veteran Lucas Patrick will be the starter there for the next few weeks, while Elgton Jenkins, who returned to the lineup after missing three games of his own with an ankle injury, will man the left tackle spot until five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari returns from the physically unable to perform list. LaFleur said the team plans on opening the practice window for Bakhtiari this week.

“I thought guys were blocking pretty well for the most part,” LaFleur said of Sunday’s performance. “Hopefully, we get some more consistency with who we have in the lineup. The continuity upfront is so important in terms of not only establishing a run game but also in pass protection.”

Meanwhile, LaFleur expressed hope Preston Smith, who has never missed a start in his seven-year NFL career, will be able to play against Washington. If not, Jonathan Garvin and La’Darius Hamilton again will have to fill in opposite Rashan Gary.