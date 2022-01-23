Heading into the unknown, Packers face uncertainty beyond the Aaron Rodgers situation

“I always feel like we’re all in. I will say this season, particularly because of the pandemic and what we’ve done, we’ve pushed it to the limit about as far as we can push it,” Gutekunst said then. “I really like our football team, keeping it together as much as we could I thought was really, really important. Depending on how the salary cap goes, there’s going to be some future pain as we move forward to try to do what we did for this season, there’s no doubt about it. We’re always all in, but this year there’s certainly some decisions we made that maybe we wouldn’t have in the past just because we see what’s out there for us.”