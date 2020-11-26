'He was a 60-minute performer': Former Notre Dame coach reflects on Paul Hornung's legend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Terry Brennan was the head coach of the Notre Dame football team for just five seasons, but he had arguably the greatest player to ever don the navy and gold.

Paul Hornung was a standout at Flaget High School when Brennan first heard about the Louisville "Golden Boy" who showed a versatility that some say has never been duplicated.

"One of the coaches had some information on him and said he was really good and 'You better go down (to Louisville),'" Brennan remembered an assistant coach telling him. "So, I jumped in the car and went down there."

Brennan was a halfback on Notre Dame's national championship teams in 1946 and 1947 and was just 25 years old when he was hired as the Fighting Irish's head coach in 1954.

When asked if he was too young, he famously said, "Oh, I don't know. I'll be 26 in a few months."

Hornung had the opportunity to play in his home state for Hall of Fame coach Bear Bryant at the University of Kentucky but felt Notre Dame gave him his best shot to thrive.