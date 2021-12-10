Having lost veteran WR Randall Cobb to ‘significant’ core injury, Packers look to fill yet another void on offense

“We’ve done it before. It’s not anything new,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Every one of us has been down at some point and we’ve all had to step up and play. It’s not a difference. I missed some time, Allen has missed some time, Davante has missed time, EQ has missed time. (It’s a) next-man-up mentality, and that’s how we approach it.”

Extra points

Starting inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the bye week, is set to return to the building on Friday, though LaFleur said he won’t be back in time to practice with the team. Campbell will “absolutely” play against the Bears if he is cleared as expected, however. “You never want a guy to be out of the building for 10 days, obviously. Thank God it was during the bye,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “But if there’s a guy who can function without being in the building the last four days, it’s a pro like De’Vondre.” … LaFleur was wearing a mask during Thursday’s news conference and said it was because he’d been deemed a close contact on Monday, presumably to backup quarterback Jordan Love, who tested positive coming back from the bye. … Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 3 and remains on injured reserve but did have his practice window open on Wednesday, took part on a limited basis for the second straight day. … Cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee) and wide receiver/kickoff returner Malik Taylor (abdomen) practiced fully, while Aaron Rodgers did not practice for the second straight day as he rests his fractured pinkie toe.