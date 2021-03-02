Having grown from ‘scars’ of previous failed coaching stints, Joe Barry aims to take Packers defense to new heights

Those aren’t exactly impressive numbers that indicate Barry will be a significant upgrade over his oft-criticized predecessor, Mike Pettine.

Hired by previous head coach Mike McCarthy and retained by LaFleur, Pettine’s third and final Packers defense finished 2020 ranked ninth in the NFL in total defense (334 yards per game) and tied for 13th in scoring defense (23.1 points per game). Pettine and LaFleur parted ways after Pettine’s contract expired following the 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 24.

Barry was self-aware enough Tuesday to acknowledge no amount of folksy ice fishing stories will make those numbers more palatable, but he insisted those statistically dismal years have made him a better coach and coordinator.

“I’m really proud of my scars. I really am,” Barry said. “I think you’re hardened in life by tough experiences. Now, don’t get me wrong, I think you can learn a lot from having success and being in a good place. But I think when true growth takes place, I think it’s when things are really, really hard. And I’m not (just) talking football. I talk to my kids about this all the time. I don’t want things to be easy for them. I want it to be challenging, I want it to be tough. Because again, I think that’s when true growth takes place.”