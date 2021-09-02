Having grown as a player and person, could Packers’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling be in for a huge year?

GREEN BAY — Marquez Valdes-Scantling insisted that nothing has changed. He hasn’t altered his mentality. His confidence hasn’t skyrocketed. While he acknowledged that he’s grown a bit as a human being, he chalked that up to the passage of time, and nothing else.
As proof, here are a few of the things the Green Bay Packers’ No. 2 wide receiver said during a 15-minute Q&A session with reporters Thursday:
On what has changed for him this year: “Time. That’s about it. There’s not really anything past that. I’m still the same guy. I haven’t done anything different.”
On if he’s in a different place in his mental approach: “No, not necessarily. I would say, just want to keep getting better year in and year out, just keep growing as a player on and off the field. It’s not anything that I’ve done to say, ‘Yeah, I want to be a better player or better person.’”
On how much his confidence has grown after his successes last season: “(It’s) the same as it’s always been — high. There’s no time where my confidence is low. Contrary to popular belief, my confidence is always high, no matter what’s going on, no matter if it’s a dropped ball or a missed block. ... So, anything that y’all say or my teammates say or anybody says, it won’t ever affect me because I probably already said it to myself 1,000 times. So it won’t ever have an effect on my confidence — ever.”
All of which was very interesting, since plenty of those who have been observing Valdes-Scantling and spending time with him on and off the field see him as vastly different than he’d been in the not-too-distant past.
For instance, when asked about the training camp Valdes-Scantling had this summer, quarterback Aaron Rodgers responded by saying: “You know, I don’t even want to talk about the receiver, I want to talk about the person. The person is in a way different head space. I think he is so settled mentally, very clear, very present. … He’s become a true professional. There were times a couple of years ago where we didn’t know if we could count on him because he was inconsistent in his practice habits and his daily habits. But that’s not the Marquez that I know now.”
Then, there was coach Matt LaFleur’s observation: “I’ve seen a guy do a total 180. I don’t want to make it sound like he wasn’t a good practice player before ... but I would tell you from the moment he steps on that field, whether it’s in pre-practice in our stretching routine, I think he’s got a different mindset about it, and I think it’s translated to his play, his ability to produce consistently in practice. We’ve all seen the great flashes that he’s been able to show, and, because there’s some big time moments that he’s had. I just think that they’re happening much more consistently now, and I think that’s a credit to his approach and where he’s at mentally.”
And, finally, there was this, from wide receivers coach Jason Vrable, who spends more time with Valdes-Scantling than any other coach: “I think just his maturity overall, just he’s grown as a human being, I think everyday he comes into this building, I just feel a purpose with him to get better. … I can’t wait to see where this season takes him. The way his mindset is right now, I’m really excited about him.”
Rodgers is, too. The three-time NFL MVP hasn’t always seen what he wanted to see out of the speedy, talented Valdes-Scantling, but he’s clearly invested in MVS to a greater degree than ever before and has spoken glowingly about him repeatedly this summer. Rodgers even when so far as to visit the local Barnes & Noble bookstore on Oneida Street to not only support a brick-and-mortar bookshop in the age of Amazon but to pick up some required reading for MVS in his journey of self-improvement.Extra points
The Packers added center Steven Wirtel to the practice squad. Wirtel entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent from Iowa State and spent the year on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad before signing with the Los Angeles Rams in February. The Rams cut him on Aug. 25 … Defensive lineman Willington Previlon was released from the practice squad to clear space for Wirtel. … For the second straight day, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back), defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (elbow) and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) were the only non-participants in practice. … With vaccinated players allowed to leave town during the their three-day weekend — while unvaccinated players must stay in Green Bay in order to be tested every day and comply with the NFL’s stricter protocols — LaFleur sent them off with a word of warning about the still-spreading COVID-19 Delta variant. “We know how important it is that we try to take care of each other as best as possible and try to put the team first,” LaFleur said. “Whether you’re vaccinated or not, people are getting it. And you see it across the league. I think there’s going to be more challenges than a year ago in regards to attacking that subject and talking about that. I think these guys understand what’s at stake.”