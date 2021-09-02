Having grown as a player and person, could Packers’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling be in for a huge year?

And, finally, there was this, from wide receivers coach Jason Vrable, who spends more time with Valdes-Scantling than any other coach: “I think just his maturity overall, just he’s grown as a human being, I think everyday he comes into this building, I just feel a purpose with him to get better. … I can’t wait to see where this season takes him. The way his mindset is right now, I’m really excited about him.”

Rodgers is, too. The three-time NFL MVP hasn’t always seen what he wanted to see out of the speedy, talented Valdes-Scantling, but he’s clearly invested in MVS to a greater degree than ever before and has spoken glowingly about him repeatedly this summer. Rodgers even when so far as to visit the local Barnes & Noble bookstore on Oneida Street to not only support a brick-and-mortar bookshop in the age of Amazon but to pick up some required reading for MVS in his journey of self-improvement. Extra points

The Packers added center Steven Wirtel to the practice squad. Wirtel entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent from Iowa State and spent the year on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad before signing with the Los Angeles Rams in February. The Rams cut him on Aug. 25 … Defensive lineman Willington Previlon was released from the practice squad to clear space for Wirtel. … For the second straight day, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back), defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (elbow) and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) were the only non-participants in practice. … With vaccinated players allowed to leave town during the their three-day weekend — while unvaccinated players must stay in Green Bay in order to be tested every day and comply with the NFL’s stricter protocols — LaFleur sent them off with a word of warning about the still-spreading COVID-19 Delta variant. “We know how important it is that we try to take care of each other as best as possible and try to put the team first,” LaFleur said. “Whether you’re vaccinated or not, people are getting it. And you see it across the league. I think there’s going to be more challenges than a year ago in regards to attacking that subject and talking about that. I think these guys understand what’s at stake.”