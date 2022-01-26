Having ‘built a family’ with Packers, Rasul Douglas hopes for return

Asked earlier this week what his time with the Green Bay Packers this season had meant to him, Rasul Douglas’ initial response was one word. A word that said it all.

“Everything,” the well-traveled cornerback replied.

After spending time on six rosters — including the Packers’ — over the past two years, Douglas is hoping he’s found a long-term NFL home. He certainly played well enough to merit a return engagement.

“I built a family here,” said Douglas, who led the Packers in interceptions (five) this season despite playing in only 12 games, plus their NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Saturday night. “I’ve still got some unfinished business, I feel like, to handle. Of course, I want to be here. But I don’t think that’s all my decision to make.”

No, it’s not, and given the Packers’ challenging salary-cap situation, it’s hard to know exactly which players will be re-signing priorities leading up to the free agent period, which begins March 16.

Douglas, who played for a prorated portion of a one-year, $990,000 veteran minimum salary deal, earned $661,111 in salary with the Packers, and considering he had the team’s two biggest stars — quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams — describing him as a “star” himself, it’s hard to imagine the Packers not wanting him back.

Asked what it’ll take for him to re-sign with the Packers, Douglas replied: “Probably a little bit more (money). But nothing crazy.”

According to the NFL salary-cap analysis site Spotrac, Douglas’ projected free-agent value is in the neighborhood of a four-year, $36 million deal. OverTheCap.com valued him as an $11 million player for the Packers this season.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my time in the National Football League, where somebody that comes in midseason has had such a tremendous impact on your football team,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said near the end of the regular season. “I love what he’s all about. I love how he competes. I love his approach on a daily basis. There might not be anybody on our team that watches more tape than him. He’s just constantly grinding, working at it.

“I think it’s a great lesson for every player in this league. If you put the time in, it’s going to pay big dividends. And it has for him and it has for us. We are very fortunate to have ‘Sul, and I can’t say enough great things about him.”

Signed off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in the wake of second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander’s serious shoulder injury, the Packers became Douglas’ sixth team since the start of training camp in 2020.

A third-round pick (No. 99 overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles out of West Virginia in 2017, Douglas played in 46 games (18 starts) for the Eagles and intercepted five passes over three seasons before being released at the end of training camp in September 2020.

Claimed on waivers by Carolina, he started 11 games for the Panthers in 2020, breaking up nine passes. But the Panthers didn’t re-sign him last March, so he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, who then cut him late in camp this summer. He briefly caught on with the Texans in time for their preseason finale, but he released on the final roster reduction. That’s when he signed onto the Cardinals’ practice squad, and the Packers snatched him up on Oct. 7.

Inactive for his first game with the Packers on Oct. 10, he took over for a benched Isaac Yiadom after one series in the Oct. 17 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field and wound up starting nine games. He delivered a victory-clinching end zone interception at the end of the Oct. 28 win over the Cardinals and had a pair of pick-six interceptions for touchdowns: a 33-yarder in a Nov. 28 win over the Los Angeles Rams, and a 55-yarder on Dec. 12 against the Bears.

“Everything I envisioned,” Douglas said of the season. “Not the end goal, but just my play style, opportunity, coaches, everything. It means a lot to me.”

Veteran Kevin King, who returned last spring on a one-year, $5 million but battled injuries all season, is a free agent again and seems unlikely to be re-signed. Bringing back Douglas would not only give the Packers a third starting-caliber cornerback to go along with Alexander and 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes, but flexibility in sub packages to use Alexander in a variety of ways.

“Whatever the coaches want me to do, I’ll do it,” Douglas said. “No matter what it is — if it’s corner, slot, safety, special teams, anything. Whatever they ask me to do, I’m all for it.”

Extra points

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that their defensive tackle, Javon Hargrave, has been added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster to replace Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark, who has pulled out of the all-star game with an undisclosed injury. Clark, who played as an injury replacement himself in 2019 as an alternate, was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time this season. … The Packers announced the signings of two more players to futures contracts: wide receiver Rico Gafford and cornerback Kiondre Thomas. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Gafford entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Wyoming in 2018 and has seen action in eight career NFL games, catching two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. He’s spent time with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. The 6-foot, 185-pound Thomas spent four years at Minnesota and one at Kansas State before spending all of the 2021 season on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad, appearing in four games as a gameday elevation. … Sports Illustrated reported the Packers also have brought defensive tackle Jack Heflin back on a futures contract.