Haves and have-nots: Storied Packers-Bears rivalry turned on one position — quarterback

GREEN BAY — Four games remained in the Green Bay Packers’ 1991 season when Ron Wolf accepted a job many were convinced was impossible: reviving the once-proud, downtrodden franchise.
One of those games was a Dec. 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Ultimately, Wolf would succeed, of course, building the Packers into Super Bowl champions again and restoring one of professional football’s greatest organizations to its prior glory. And while the reclamation project he had led in turn led him to enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, it also began a nearly three-decade run of almost uninterrupted playoff contention for the team that continues to this day.
But as Wolf met with the publicly owned team’s executive committee for the first time as general manager, his goals were more short-term. In that meeting, Wolf proposed a series of changes — structural, cultural, cosmetic — that he believed would be starting points for the turnaround. Among those on the committee at the time was Tony Canadeo, a star halfback in the 1940s and a 1974 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee himself.
“I came in, and I wanted to change this, change that,” the 81-year-old Wolf recounted in a telephone interview late last week from his home in Florida. “And he said …” — at this point, Wolf paused, preparing his best imitation of the gruff Canadeo’s tone of voice — “‘I really don’t care what you do. Just beat dem Bahrs.’
“I never realized what I was getting into until we got into that first Packers-Bears game. It’s a wonderful rivalry, and it’s very, very important to beat those guys.”
The Packers lost that first meeting 27-17. In the 29 years and 57 meetings between the archrivals since that game, the Bears have won just 15 times. The Packers? They’ve won 42 — including the 2010 NFC Championship Game, with a berth in Super Bowl XLV on the line.
Sunday night’s 199th regular-season meeting between the two teams — their first matchup of the year, with the rematch set for the Jan. 3 season finale in Chicago — pits a 7-3 Packers team that leads the NFC North and is trending toward its 21st playoff berth in 28 years against a 5-5 Bears team that has lost four straight games.
In the all-time series, the Packers hold a 98-94-6 advantage. After that December 1991 victory in Chicago, the Bears held a 79-57-6 edge.
And the primary reason for that shift? The Packers got the quarterback position right — twice, with Wolf trading for Brett Favre in February 1992, and Ted Thompson drafting Aaron Rodgers in April 2005.
And the Bears didn’t.
“There’s no question. A lot of people have different opinions as to what it takes, but let’s face it: If you don’t have a quarterback, you’re in for long Sundays. And Mondays. And Thursdays. You’ve got to have a quarterback,” Wolf said.
“I believe that, firmly. You have got to have — you have got to have — a quarterback. Because if you don’t have one, you have to keep going after it. That’s what you have to do. You have to concentrate all your efforts in that area. And don’t be afraid. You’re not going to pick ‘em right. No one’s ever picked ‘em all right.
“Sometimes, you’re just very fortunate.”
Or, in the Bears’ case, unfortunate.
Favre to Rodgers
In December 2007, late in his final season in Green Bay, someone pointed out to Favre that the Bears had started 21 different quarterbacks during his 16 seasons under center for the Packers. When the future Pro Football Hall of Famer was challenged to name as many as he could, he failed — hilariously.
But amid Favre’s comedy show was a nugget of truth everyone inside the Lambeau Field media auditorium understood: His greatness was the obvious difference between the two franchises. With Favre at quarterback, the Packers went 23-9 against the Bears, including an utterly dominant 17-3 decade run from 1994 through 2003.
“The teammates, you always see them say the right things for the most part. ‘Yeah, he’s our guy.’ Well, two weeks later, (it’s), ‘This is our guy,’” Favre said that afternoon. “Knowing who the quarterback is, knowing what to expect from them and getting those results, is — I don’t want to say it’s overlooked, at least here — but you get used to it. And that’s a good thing.”
Rodgers was in his third season backing up Favre at the time, and since he assumed the starting job in 2008, the Packers are 20-5 against the Bears.
That record also includes a 2013 loss to the Bears at Lambeau Field in which Rodgers suffered a broken left collarbone (a defeat Rodgers would avenge on the final day of the regular season with a last-minute, 48-yard fourth-down touchdown pass to Randall Cobb to send the Packers to the playoffs) and a 2017 victory in Chicago with backup Brett Hundley at quarterback with Rodgers sidelined with a broken right collarbone.
Unlike Favre, Rodgers has only dueled with six Bears quarterbacks: Kyle Orton (three times), who also faced off with Favre; Jay Cutler (13 times); Josh McCown (twice); Brian Hoyer (twice); Mike Glennon (once); and Mitchell Trubisky (five times). He’ll face Trubisky again on Sunday night, in part because veteran Nick Foles, who would have become the Bears’ 27th different starter of the Favre-Rodgers era, is sidelined with a hip injury.
Asked at midweek about the Packers’ quarterbacking advantage over the Bears during the past three decades — and if it underscores the importance of finding and keeping an elite quarterback — Rodgers smirked and replied, “That seems like a semi-loaded question.” He then paid homage to the quarterbacks who came before him, from Bart Starr and Favre to Lynn Dickey and Don Majkowski before delivering an insightful and sobering assessment.
“It’s a tough position to draft, to scout. And then you never know exactly what you’re going to get from a leadership standpoint,” Rodgers said. “I’ve always said from the time I was drafted, things I felt separated me from other players (are) the things you can’t really measure.
“It’s the competitive drive, it’s dealing with adversity, it’s presence, moxie, toughness. You don’t have analytics for those things. You can think you’ve got the perfect guy many times, and you just never quite know how that person is going to deal adversity, how they’re going to deal with injuries, how are they going to deal with their teammates, how are they going to deal with the off-the-field adversity, in-the-locker-room adversity, in-the-meeting room adversity, confidence-wise. There’s a lot that goes into playing this position.
“It’s tough to find that guy. And when you get him, you’ve got to hold onto him.”
What does future hold?
To be sure, those final six words — “You’ve got to hold onto him” — were a not-so-subtle reminder that the Packers traded up to select Rodgers’ heir apparent, Jordan Love, in April’s draft.
Rodgers enters Sunday’s game with 10-game numbers (2,889 yards, 68.2% completion percentage, 29 touchdowns, four interceptions, 115.8 passer rating) that compared favorably to the ones he put up during his NFL MVP seasons of 2011 and 2014. Three days shy of his 37th birthday, Rodgers appears to have found his footing in Year 2 of coach Matt LaFleur’s offense after down statistical seasons in 2018 (Mike McCarthy’s final season) and 2019 (as he transitioned to LaFleur’s scheme).
“Your life is very hard when that position is not somebody that you feel can (rely on),” LaFleur said. “With Aaron, you just feel that you’re capable of anything. He’s just got such a unique ability. You’re talking about a Hall of Famer. There’s not many ever like him. I always joke with our guys that the only thing that limits us is our imagination.
“Certainly, when you don’t have a guy in that chair or as the trigger man, it definitely makes life much more difficult. You really spend a lot more time thinking about how you’re going to try to get certain things done. We’re fortunate to have what we have.”
The Bears, meanwhile, are on the cusp of starting over at the position again. The team traded up to select Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft — opting for the one-year starter at North Carolina over, among others, Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes, who went to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 10 and has since won the 2019 NFL MVP and Super Bowl LIV before signing a 10-year, $450 million extension in July.
Chicago, meanwhile, chose not to pick up the fifth-year option on Trubisky’s contract and signed Foles, the MVP of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory, to compete with him. Foles, who took over for Trubisky in Week 3, was unable to practice all week because of a hip injury he suffered late in the Bears’ Nov. 16 loss to Minnesota, thrusting Trubisky back into the starting role — at least for now.
Packers safety Adrian Amos, a former Bears starter, twisted himself into a conversational pretzel when asked at midweek what it’s like to play on a team with Rodgers instead of uncertainty at quarterback, starting off with “Just being here it’s great to have …” before eventually stopping himself.
“Let me start over,” Amos said. “I’m fumbling with my words.”
Star wide receiver Davante Adams had no such problems.
“It makes a world of a difference,” Adams replied. “Obviously I pride myself on being a guy who creates a lot of separation to make it as easy as I can for the quarterback. But, I mean, none of that, none of that’s possible without somebody (like Rodgers). And it’s not just the arm power or any of that. It’s, you know, how well do they run the offense? How comfortable are they with the offense? How well do they get along with the play caller — or in our case, obviously the head coach.
“Obviously, it’s the most critical position on the football field, the most scrutinized. We definitely just continue to count our blessings that we have Aaron Rodgers leading this thing because it could be much different with any other guy in there. We appreciate our guy, and we definitely value him.”
Whether that continues remains to be seen.To a degree, the Bears’ struggles at the position justify Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst’s decision to draft Love because, as the old NFL adage goes, the worst time to be looking for a quarterback is when you actually need one.
But after back-to-back Hall of Famers, the odds of Love measuring up to that standard are long. And if the Packers decide to put an end to the Rodgers era early and turn the operation over to Love, they will have to cross their fingers and hope that he’s not their version of Trubisky.
“As far as the way Aaron’s playing, obviously we’ve seen him play at such an elite level for so long, in some ways you don’t get surprised by it anymore,” Gutekunst replied earlier this month when asked to assess Rodgers’ play this season. “But he’s special. He’s a special player. One the likes of I’ve never seen.
“He’s certainly playing at a very high level. And I think that gives us a chance.”
Packers at 100 | Green and gold's greatest: Picking best Packers players from each decade
1919-1929 | Verne Lewellen
While Earl “Curly” Lambeau may have been the Packers’ best-known player in their infancy, Lewellen was perhaps their greatest. In fact, official team historian Cliff Christl maintains that Lewellen is the Packers’ most deserving player not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is “one of a handful of players who deserves to be in the discussion about the greatest Packers player ever.”
Lewellen played nine seasons from 1924 to 1932 and was arguably the Packers’ MVP. Playing nearly his entire career in the NFL’s pre-stats era (1920-31), there are no official numbers to measure his greatness — although, according to Christl, no player in football scored more touchdowns during that era than Lewellen. Unofficially, he also is among the leaders in rushing, receiving and passing during that period, led the league in interceptions one season and was considered the greatest punter of that era as well.
When Lambeau chose his all-time Packers team after the 1948 season, his two halfbacks were Lewellen and Cecil Isbell — not Pro Football Hall of Famers Johnny Blood, Arnie Herber and Tony Canadeo. And when Blood entered the Hall in 1963, in the first year of its existence, Blood said, “Verne Lewellen should have been in there in front of me and (Cal) Hubbard.”
Having completed his law degree at Nebraska during his football career, he served as Brown County district attorney from 1928 through 1932, joined the Packers executive committee in 1950, served as general manager from 1954 through 1958, and was the team’s business manager from 1961 to 1967.
1929-1939 | Johnny Blood
An effective receiver, passer, punter, defender and runner, Blood was something else: Pro football’s first big-play maker.
“I never saw a fellow who could turn a ball game around as quickly as Johnny Blood,” former teammate and fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Hutson once said.
Born John Victor McNally, he went by the alias Johnny Blood while playing sandlot football and kept the moniker while becoming one of the game’s most colorful players. Playing seven of his 14 NFL seasons with the Packers, he still holds the team record for touchdown receptions by a running back (10, set in 1931), and he led the Packers to three consecutive titles in 1929, ’30 and ’31.
Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a charter member in 1963, Blood was a member of the 1930s all-decade team. During his Packers career, Blood played in 76 regular-season games and started 31, including 16 at halfback and five at quarterback.
“The Packers had a lot of great players,” former Chicago Bears coach George Halas once said. “But until Hutson came along, Johnny Blood was the one guy who could beat you with one big play.”
1939-1949 | Don Hutson
In the NFL’s 100-year history, only a select few can be said to have revolutionized the game. Hutson is in that exclusive company.
During his 11 seasons with the Packers beginning in 1935, Hutson shattered every major NFL pass-catching record, retiring in 1945 with the most touchdown receptions in league history (99, or three times more than the next receiver) and 17 other receiving records. (The touchdown record stood for four decades.)
His 488 receptions at the time of his retirement were more than 200 more than the next pass-catcher, and he is credited with creating a host of pass patterns — from Z-outs to buttonhooks to hook-and-gos, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Hutson led the league in catches eight times and in scoring five times, and he was a first-team All-Pro selection for eight consecutive seasons (1938-45) and a two-time MVP in an era when running the ball dominated the league. He also played defense and intercepted 30 career passes.
On the first play of his first game with the Packers, he caught an 83-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears, the first of those 99 TDs.
“For the next 10 years, Hutson was doing that sort of thing to every club in the National Football League,” Halas later said. “I just concede him two touchdowns a game, and I hope we can score more.’’
In 1994, when the Packers named their new indoor practice facility after Hutson, then-GM Ron Wolf said at the dedication that being with Hutson was being in the presence of “pro football royalty.” And while Wolf eventually came around to believing that his quarterback, Brett Favre, deserved the title of the best Packers player ever, he always remained reverent when it came to Hutson.
“Before him, it was always Don Hutson,” Wolf said. “In the era he played in, he was the dominant player in the game — not just as a receiver, but as a kicker and with his ability to play defense.”
1949-1959 | Tony Canadeo
Known as the “Gray Ghost of Gonzaga,” Canadeo played during a challenging era in Packers history, when the team struggled — the Packers did not have a winning record during his final five seasons with the team — and Lambeau changed offenses from the Notre Dame Box to the Wing-T.
Nonetheless, at age 30 in 1949, he became the third runner in NFL history to crack 1,000 yards in a season, while playing on a 2-10 team. Canadeo was a scrappy, punishing runner and the third in NFL history to surpass 1,000 yards rushing in a season.
For his career, Canadeo rushed for 4,197 yards, the Packers’ franchise record at the time of his retirement, and accounted for 8,667 total yards (rushing, passing, receiving and returning). His No. 3 was the second number retired by the Packers after Don Hutson’s, and he went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1974 as a senior nominee. One of Lombardi’s closest friends and confidants, Canadeo was a member of the Packers’ executive committee from 1958 through 1993.
“He was probably one of the best all-around players in Packer history,” longtime Packers public relations director Lee Remmel said when Canadeo died at age 84 in 2003. “He could do just about anything. He was a good runner, a good blocker, a good returner and a good receiver. He was one of the toughest players the Packers have ever had, an extremely hard-nosed player.”
1959-1969 | Bart Starr
One of the greatest football careers in history nearly never happened. Long before Tom Brady was winning six Super Bowls and overcoming the odds as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Bart Starr followed a similarly unlikely career arc.
After suffering a back injury during a hazing incident before his junior season at Alabama, Bart Starr barely played during his junior year, and when J.B. Whitworth replaced Red Drew as the Crimson Tide’s head coach, Starr became an afterthought and rode the bench as a senior.
Nevertheless, on the recommendation of Alabama basketball coach Johnny Dee, then-Packers personnel director Jack Vainisi chose Starr in the 17th round of the 1956 NFL Draft, with the 200th overall pick. He served as a backup to Tobin Rote as a rookie and was in and out of the starting lineup thereafter until Lombardi’s arrival in Green Bay in 1959.
From there, of course, Starr set a standard of excellence few quarterbacks can even dream of. He led the Lombardi-era Packers to five championships, including victories in the first two Super Bowls — earning Super Bowl MVP honors in each game. His teams were 9-1 in postseason play, and his playoff passer rating of 104.1 remains the best in NFL history. And despite a disappointing tenure as head coach from 1975 through 1983, he remained a beloved figure until his death at age 85 last May.
“Because of my respect for it,” Starr replied when asked at the Packers’ annual Fan Fest in 2006 why he remained so close to the organization years after his playing and coaching careers had ended. “It has been extremely well managed for a number of years, and I have the utmost respect for (everyone) within the organization. Additionally, I think, the respect I have for the wonderful fans all over this part of the country. We lived here for 31 years and we got to know so many of those wonderful people. So we love coming here. This will always be our adoptive home after living here for so many years. So to be able to come back and share some time, is a ball.”
1969-1979 | John Brockington
During those dark days of the 1970s when the Packers struggled in the long shadow cast by the Lombardi era, running back Brockington stood above the rest.
Arriving as the ninth overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft, Brockington became the first running back in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards in his first three seasons. Together with MacArthur Lane, the Packers had one of the league’s best backfield tandems during the early 1970s.
In all, Brockington played seven years in Green Bay, rushing for 5,024 yards on 1,293 carries. The bulk of those yards came those first three years (1,105 in 1971, 1,027 in 1972 and 1,144 in 1973), but he also had 883 yards in 1974, and all four of those years were during the NFL’s 14-game schedule era.
Then-coach Bart Starr released him early in the 1977 season — shortly after he eclipsed 5,000 yards — and Brockington finished his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“When I got to the Packers, I said, ‘I’m going to be the rookie of the year.’ And then I did it. Then I was All-Pro first team and went to my first Pro Bowl,” Brockington said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview in 2017. “But the thing that’s most heady for me was the fact that I was the first running back in the history of the league to get 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. That was huge for me, because I knew who had come before me — Jim Brown, Jimmy Taylor, Gayle Sayers, all these guys.
“That was really heady stuff.”
1979-1989 | James Lofton
Paul Coffman knew immediately that his fellow rookie was different. That James Lofton went on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career was no surprise to him.
“From day one, James was something special,” said Coffman, who came in with Lofton in 1978 and played eight seasons with him. “I think everybody knew that.”
A first-round pick (sixth overall) out of Stanford, where he majored in engineering and also ran track, Lofton’s impact on the Packers was immediate. He caught 46 passes for 818 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, earning the first of his eight Pro Bowl selections. But as fast and athletic as he was, it was his football IQ that was even more remarkable.
“He was unable to come to our minicamps because he was competing in track at Stanford, so when he came in before training camp, our coaches were on vacation, so I met with him to acquaint him with our system,” Starr, Lofton’s coach from 1978 through 1983, told the State Journal in 2003. “Although I had a feel for his intelligence, I began very basic with the playbook. But it dawned on me after one session that I could have just given him the playbook and tested him the next day on it, because he absorbed it that fast.”
Before being traded to the Los Angeles Raiders in 1987, Lofton caught 530 passes for 9,656 yards (a whopping 18.2-yard average) and 49 touchdowns. The Packers made the playoffs only once during his time in Green Bay, but he punched his ticket to Canton with a renaissance with the Buffalo Bills in their Super Bowl-contending years.
“First, his intelligence about the game was incredible. Then, to have the talent and speed to be a threat on every play, he was as versatile as anybody I’ve ever been around,” said ex-Packers linebacker Mike Douglass, Lofton’s longtime friend and teammate. “We’d come back to training camp, and Bart would have these different drills and contests where you could win TVs or trips or restaurant certificates. It was like this mini-Olympics they put us through. And James always excelled. He was just tremendous.”
1989-1999 | Brett Favre
When Don Majkowski’s ankle painfully twisted beneath him that fateful September 1992 afternoon at Lambeau Field against the Cincinnati Bengals, the “Majik Man” unwittingly resolved a problem for head coach Mike Holmgren and Wolf.
“I’ll never forget it,” recalled Wolf, who had traded a first-round pick for Favre in February of that year. “It was in training camp. Mike Holmgren called me into his office one day and said, 'We’ve got a real serious problem at quarterback.’ I said, ‘Oh my god, what is it?’ He said, ‘We’re going to have to play Brett Favre, he’s better than the other guy.’
“Of course, we didn’t. Majkowski started, then he got hurt and Favre came in ... and you know the rest of the story.”
What a story it was. During his 16 years in Green Bay, Favre was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and won three MVPs (1995, ’96, ’97) while leading the 1996 team to the Super Bowl XXXI title, the team’s first championship in 29 years. During a five-year stretch in the 1990s, he averaged 35 touchdowns against 16 interceptions while delivering back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. Even while enduring his up-and-down later years, the Packers still had just one losing season (2005, at 4-12) on Favre’s watch.
When he retired following brief stints with the New York Jets (2008) and Minnesota Vikings (2009-’10) after his acrimonious departure during the summer of 2008, Favre had thrown more touchdown passes than anyone in league history (508). Alas, he’d also thrown more interceptions (336).
“It was a perfect fit,” Favre said of Green Bay. “Mike Holmgren was the perfect head coach, ‘Mooch’ (Steve Mariucci) was the perfect quarterbacks coach for me. I mean, it just all fell into place. I think I related to the fans there more than I would have anywhere else. It could not have happened any better.”
1999-2009 | Charles Woodson
Known for being a man of few words, Thompson once said that the 2010 Packers team would not have won Super Bowl XLV without Charles Woodson. At the same time, Woodson, who is likely to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2021, likely isn’t a Hall of Famer if not for what he did in Green Bay.
The fourth pick in the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season at Michigan, Woodson spent his first eight seasons in Oakland, where he earned four Pro Bowl berths, intercepted 17 passes, forced 14 fumbles, had 5.5 sacks and scored two defensive touchdowns.
In seven seasons in Green Bay, Woodson was also selected to four Pro Bowls, but his other numbers — 38 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 10 defensive touchdowns — exploded. He started all 100 games he played for the Packers, twice earning first-team All-Pro recognition from The Associated Press (2009, 2011) and earning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year from AP in 2009, when he posted a career-high nine interceptions (tied for the NFL lead), along with four forced fumbles, two sacks and 21 pass breakups. He became only the second player in franchise history to win the award, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White (1998), another transformative free-agent signee.
In helping lead the Packers to that 2010 title — his only championship as a player — Woodson set career highs in tackles (105) and forced fumbles (five), and he still holds Packers franchise records for the most defensive touchdowns with 10 (nine interceptions, one fumble return) and the most interception returns for touchdowns with nine.
“It took a while. But once I came around, I came around hard,” Woodson said of his time with the Packers, the only team that wanted to sign him as a cornerback in free agency in 2006. “When I first got here, I figured I’d be here maybe a couple years, then I’d be somewhere else. But life takes you down some different roads sometimes, roads that you can’t explain. And this has turned out to be a great road.
“What I did my time in Green Bay, I just did things differently than when I was in Oakland. When I was in Oakland, I was young, and I had a lot of fun — maybe too much fun. Coming to Green Bay, it allowed me a chance to refocus on what I really loved, and I loved playing the game of football. It gave me a chance to really come there and do what I wanted to do as a football player and concentrate on that. It did wonders for my career. I would say I did things differently as a player and a person, and I got better.”
2009-2019 | Aaron Rodgers
Unlike the other players on this list, Rodgers’ final chapters remain unwritten. He is coming off a disappointing 2018 season, in which he fractured his left leg — but played through it — in the first game of the year, when he rallied his team from a 20-0 deficit to victory on “Sunday Night Football.”
His final numbers in 2018 were a far cry from his 2011 and 2014 NFL MVP seasons. He finished the year with a 97.6 passer rating, the third-lowest of his 11 years as a starter, and while he threw for 4,442 yards and 25 touchdowns with only two interceptions, he completed only 62.3% of his passes, his second-worst season completion percentage as a starter. He also absorbed a whopping 49 sacks — the third-most of his tenure — and often seemed to hold on to the ball longer than he should have.
Set to turn 36 in December, Rodgers’ recent injuries — the leg injury last year and a broken right collarbone in 2017, which cost him nine games — obscure how well he was playing before those injuries. After his famous run-the-table pronouncement with six games left in the 2016 regular season, Rodgers completed 195 of 283 passes (68.9%) for 2,384 yards with 21 touchdowns and only one interception (117.9 rating) during an eight-game winning streak that landed the Packers a berth in the NFC title game.
He started 2017 strong, too, completing 66.7% of his passes for 1,367 yards with 13 TDs and three interceptions (104.1 rating) as the Packers were off to a 4-1 start before he broke his collarbone at Minnesota.
Now, with a new coach and a new offense for the first time since Mike McCarthy arrived in 2006, Rodgers will look to reaffirm his greatness with a bounce-back year.
“I’m always going to be determined and motivated from within,” Rodgers said. “Many years where there’s a new coach on a new team, everybody — from the fans to the organization to the players — kind of goes, ‘Well, we’re in year one.’ I don’t feel that with this.
“This is Titletown. We should expect us to bounce back. I expect to, our team expects to. I’m excited about the additions that we’ve made. ... There’s going to be no excuses this year. We don’t need a grace period. And we all expect to get something rolling and hopefully we can get that rolling and come together as a team and do something great.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.
