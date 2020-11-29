Haves and have-nots: Storied Packers-Bears rivalry turned on one position — quarterback

Packers safety Adrian Amos, a former Bears starter, twisted himself into a conversational pretzel when asked at midweek what it’s like to play on a team with Rodgers instead of uncertainty at quarterback, starting off with “Just being here it’s great to have …” before eventually stopping himself.

“Let me start over,” Amos said. “I’m fumbling with my words.”

Star wide receiver Davante Adams had no such problems.

“It makes a world of a difference,” Adams replied. “Obviously I pride myself on being a guy who creates a lot of separation to make it as easy as I can for the quarterback. But, I mean, none of that, none of that’s possible without somebody (like Rodgers). And it’s not just the arm power or any of that. It’s, you know, how well do they run the offense? How comfortable are they with the offense? How well do they get along with the play caller — or in our case, obviously the head coach.

“Obviously, it’s the most critical position on the football field, the most scrutinized. We definitely just continue to count our blessings that we have Aaron Rodgers leading this thing because it could be much different with any other guy in there. We appreciate our guy, and we definitely value him.”