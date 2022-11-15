Have Packers turned a corner on offense? ‘I don’t know,’ Aaron Rodgers says

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers listened to the item-by-item list. For a guy who had warned against the dangers of negative energy just moments earlier, the Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP quarterback should have loved every ounce of positivity he’d heard about the Packers’ offense.

Not only had he and his crew put up a season-high 31 points and amassed 415 total yards (their second-most in a game this season) in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field, but so many other positive developments were part of that:

• The team’s preferred starting offensive line — David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jon Runyan at right guard and Yosh Nijman at right tackle — played all 64 of the Packers’ offensive snaps, marking the first time this season that the group has been intact for an entire game.

• Running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined 37 carries for 203 yards, with Jones (24 carries, 138 yards, one touchdown) and Dillon (13 carries, 65 yards) having nearly twice as many rushing attempts as Rodgers had pass attempts (20).

• Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, in-and-out of the lineup because of a hamstring injury and time in the concussion protocol, finally played extensively (54 snaps) and delivered big-time, catching four passes for 107 yards — including 58-, 39- and 7-yard touchdowns — while giving the offense the deep threat Rodgers has not-so-patiently been waiting for.

• Rodgers had his most efficient game of the year— LaFleur called it “by far his best game of the season” — while completing 14 of 20 passes for 224 yards and those three Watson touchdowns for a single-game season best 146.7 rating. Rodgers also spent more time under center (31 plays) than in the shotgun (29 plays), leading to a more effective play-action passing game.

Add in the impending return of Rodgers’ most trusted pass-catcher, Randall Cobb, who was designated for return from injured reserve Tuesday after missing four games with a high-ankle sprain, and you’d think Titletown would be teeming with excitement about what the group could do moving forward, starting with Thursday night’s prime-time matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field.

Right?

“I don’t know,” Rodgers replied, haltingly, during his weekly Q&A session with reporters at his locker Tuesday. “I think there’s overreactions negatively and positively to every single game you play. No offense. … (But) I think it’s all week-to-week. It really is. You try and find your identity throughout the season, but in fact, the most important identity is competitive greatness and going out there and playing your best when your best is needed.

“We hadn’t played a four-quarter game all season. I felt like that was really close Sunday. Really proud of the guys the way we finished in the fourth quarter and then put together a good drive in overtime. But I don’t know. You have ideas about how things are going to be when the season starts, but you don’t know what’s going to happen injury-wise and play style-wise and which guy is going to play really good and which guys are going to struggle maybe a little bit.”

Asked if the way the Packers played on offense is sustainable moving forward, Rodgers smirked and replied, “I don’t know. Sustainable has become one of those words that gets said a little bit too much this year. I’m going to stay away from the ‘sustainable.’”

The Titans’ defensive reputation might have something to do with the Packers trepidation: 23rd in total defense (357.7 yards per game) but eighth in scoring defense (18.7 points per game). The Titans are leading the NFL in third-down defense (27.9% conversion rate allowed), No. 2 in rushing yards allowed per game (85.1) and No. 3 in rushing yards allowed per attempt (3.95).

“You’ve got to consistently go out there and do it,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think we're fully capable, but we got a great challenge this week. This is one of the most stout defenses in the National Football League.

“You’ve got to consistently go out there and do it to feel like, 'OK, here we go.' You're only as good as your last game. So, new game, new opportunity. We'll see what happens.”

Despite Sunday’s breakout performance, the Packers offense still ranks 25th in scoring (18.5 points per game), 13th in total offense (352.3 yards per game), 18th in third-down efficiency (40.3% conversion rate) and 23rd in red-zone efficiency (51.7% touchdown rate).

“I’ll stand by my quarterback. We did it for one game. Out of 10,” wide receiver Allen Lazard said. “I think there’s a lot of positive things from this game that we can take if we keep continuing to do them, but I think the most important thing is not getting ahead of ourselves or getting complacent or anything, understanding there’s still a lot of room for growth — in both the run and the pass game.

“You listed a lot of different components that factored into us playing that way, as a team, I think that’s our biggest goal, being able to ride this strong wave of positive energy from this last win on Sunday and keep the momentum going into this Thursday game. If we’re able to do that, then I think there’s a lot of potential optimism that we should have for the rest of the season.”

Added Cobb: “This is a production-based league, and what are we doing to produce? How are we gaining yards and how are we putting up points? We saw it done in different ways this past week, and we have to build on the success that we’ve had in that game and the success we’ve had throughout the season — some of the play-calls that we’ve had, and continue to mesh that together in this offense and create something special.”