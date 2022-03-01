Have Packers gotten trade inquiries for Aaron Rodgers ? ‘Not at all,’ GM Brian Gutekunst says

GREEN BAY — The annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis has long been the unofficial kickoff to the league’s new season. But apparently the Aaron Rodgers trade market has not yet opened.

Speaking with reporters at the Indiana Convention Center on Tuesday, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he has not fielded a single call or spoken with any of his fellow GMs about their prospective interest in the four-time NFL MVP.

“Not at all,” Gutekunst said. “Not at all. Not a single person.”

Not yet, anyway.

The Packers — and the rest of the NFL — are evidently in a holding pattern until Rodgers decides where his football choose-your-own-adventure story will take him next: Back to Green Bay for an 18th season with the Packers and 15th as their starting quarterback; riding off into the sunset and into retirement; or to request a trade to another team to pursue a new quarterbacking challenge.

Evidently, teams are waiting until Rodgers decides on his 2022 plans and need to know if Rodgers indeed wants to continue playing football elsewhere. Unlike last offseason, when the Packers were unequivocal in their no-trade position, the ball appears squarely in Rodgers’ court as the Packers would engage in trade talks — but only if Rodgers decides he wants to be traded.

Whatever that decision winds up being, Gutekunst is anticipating it will come before the new league year officially begins on March 16. Rodgers said in the days following the team’s NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers that he would make up his mind before that date, and the Packers are hoping he stays true to his word.

“I would hope so, yeah,” Gutekunst said. “That's obviously the start of the new league year. There's a lot of decisions that have to be made before that. So that would be helpful.

“I would think we would know something before then.”

While it would seem Rodgers might be holding off on announcing his plans until he knows where things stand between the Packers and two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, Gutekunst said Tuesday the two stars’ situations aren’t directly connected.

Adams, coming off a record-breaking season in the final year of a four-year, $58 million deal, is set to become an unrestricted free agent and the Packers have until next Tuesday to keep him off the open market by placing the franchise tag on him. The tag comes with a one-year, guaranteed $20.1 million price tag, and Gutekunst said during a Q&A session with beat writers last week in Green Bay that using the tag would be either a last resort or a temporary bridge to a long-term deal.

“They're two different players and two different situations — both great in their own right,” Gutekunst said of Rodgers and Adams. “We were lucky to have them and hopefully (are) able to have them both moving forward. But they're separate.”

The Packers have cleared roughly $25 million off their salary cap by restructuring the contracts of defensive tackle Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones and left tackle David Bakhtiari, but they still are more than $27 million over the 2022 projected salary cap of $208.2 million — meaning more moves will need to be made in the next two weeks.

To be sure, an extension with Rodgers would help ease that salary-cap burden, as he’s set to carry an untenable cap number north of $46 million in 2022. Gutekunst confirmed Tuesday that, in preparation, executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball, the team’s salary-cap expert, has been in contract talks with Rodgers’ representatives.

“It's part of the process,” Gutekunst said of those talks. “Russ, obviously, does a good job. He's kind of prepared for kind of any which way we might go.”

And so, without clarity on Rodgers’ situation, Gutekunst said he and Ball have been working on contingency plans.

“It's really no different than every year, because as you get into this time (of year), there's just a lot of unknowns,” Gutekunst said. “You always have free agents you're trying to bring back. You don't know how that's going to go. You’ve got to have Plan B, Plan C and those things. It's really no different (with Rodgers). (He) garners a lot of attention because of the player and his status, but really no different.”

Which brings it all back to Rodgers’ decision. While no one was about to flat-out acknowledge their interest in Rodgers if he opts to move on from Titletown, the general managers from two teams who are taking hard looks at their teams’ quarterback situations spoke of their willingness to pursue all avenues to improving at the position.

Denver GM George Paton, fresh off of hiring former Packers offensive coordinator — and Rodgers' close confidante — Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s head coach, made no bones about wanting to address the quarterback spot as 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock hasn’t blossomed through three seasons.

“I think it’s always a priority. It’s the most important position in sports. So we’re always looking,” Paton said. “(We’ll leave) no stone unturned to find that guy. We know we need better play out of the quarterback position, so we’re going to be aggressive. … We just want the best guy. We don’t care if it’s free agency. We don’t care if it’s the draft. We don’t care if it’s a trade. We’re going to exhaust all options to get the best guy for the Broncos.

“We know how important it is — the most important position in sports, we believe. I know everyone's champing at the bit to get one, and so are we.”

Added Hackett: "When you look at a quarterback, my job is to fit the system to him. Every quarterback's different, every guy plays different. You can look across the league and there's under-center offenses, spread offenses. The idea is to figure out what those guys do and what they're comfortable in.”

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard wouldn’t commit to his team’s starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, when asked about Wentz’s status.

“As we sit down and work through (it) — whether Carson's the long-term best answer or not, is the best way I can put it — we're not there yet. I'm not there yet,” Ballard said. “And that's something that we'll talk about as a group and move forward. Whatever decision we make will be the best one for us.

“It's the most scrutinized position in sports. And I think one of the most difficult to play in sports because you're playing a position where you have to make accurate throws with people trying to actually hurt you. Then the scrutiny that comes into play in the position, it's week to week. In our league, it's a week-to-week league. Handling the ups and downs of it and staying the steady course, there's so much that goes into it.”