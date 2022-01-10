Happy to get band back together, Matt LaFleur tries to ‘temper the expectations’ as Packers work in stars

“We’ll see how he comes in on Wednesday,” LaFleur said. “If we can get him back out on the practice field, then we’ll let him go. I want to kind of temper the expectations.

“Here’s a guy that hasn’t practiced since really that New Orleans game. We’ll get him back out there and see how he looks, see what type of shape he’s in. If he progresses and checks all the boxes, then he’ll be back out on the field.”

Smith started training camp on the non-football injury list with a back injury that he evidently sustained while working out on his own between the end of the Packers’ offseason program (which he earned $750,000 in workout bonus money for attending) and the kickoff of camp in late July.

Smith took part in one practice on a very limited basis during training camp, then practiced again on a limited basis the final week for two days before sitting out the Friday practice leading into the Saints game. Against New Orleans, Smith played just 18 of the 62 defensive snaps, and his only play of consequence — a hit on Saints quarterback Jameis Winston that led to safety Darnell Savage’s end zone interception — was wiped out by a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty called on him.