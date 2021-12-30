Hall call? One future Pro Football Hall of Famer (Aaron Rodgers) believes his favorite target (Davante Adams) someday will join him in Canton

GREEN BAY — The highest compliment arrived via iMessage a few days before the rest of the world heard it.
So when Aaron Rodgers bestowed upon Davante Adams the greatest praise he could ever give a teammate — “I really feel like he’s the best player I’ve played with,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said of his star wide receiver in the aftermath of the 24-22 Christmas Day victory over the Cleveland Browns — Adams had already experienced the Wow! moment on his iPhone.
“It caught me off guard when he texted me that the other day,” Adams said as the Packers prepared for their Sunday night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. “I feel like what we don’t do enough as men in general is express the way we feel about one another. So, to hear something like that out of the blue — there was no conversation that led up to it or anything like that, it was just strictly from his heart, something he was thinking about — it means a lot to me.”
For Rodgers, the note was prompted not by what Adams has done this season statistically (106 receptions for 1,362 yards and 10 touchdowns) or by what he expected Adams would deliver against the Browns (10 receptions for 114 yards and two TDs).
Rather, Rodgers simply found himself in a reflective mood a few nights earlier, thinking about the great players he’d played with — the three Rodgers would later mention by name were Pro Football Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Charles Woodson, and Packers Hall of Famer Jordy Nelson — and appreciating what Adams has become since catching Rodgers’ eye as a rookie second-round draft pick back in 2014.
“He’s such a fantastic player. (And) I’ve played with some great ones over the years,” Rodgers explained. (Also, pass rusher Julius Peppers is another player Rodgers has put in that group in the past.) “Obviously Brett Favre — incredible player, all-time great. Charles Woodson, the same — and the way he could dominate on the field from a defensive back position was incredible. Jordy Nelson — him and I always had such a great connection. But when you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mind-blowing. And I said that to him the other night.
“I was just thinking about him and having a lot of gratitude for our friendship and the fact I get to play with him for so many years now. I just felt like I wanted to tell him that. Because it’s true.”
Those mind-blowing numbers include production that no other receiver can match over the past six seasons. Since the start of the 2016 season — Adams’ third year in the league after he struggled with an ankle injury and the burden of being the team’s No. 1 receiver after Nelson’s season-ending knee injury in preseason — no one has caught more passes (564) or more touchdowns (68) than Adams. He enters Sunday night with 7,001 receiving yards over that span, with Tennessee’s Julio Jones (7,071) and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins (7,048) ahead of him.
Jones has been a non-factor for the Titans this season (26 receptions, 376 yards) and is now on their COVID-19 list, while Hopkins is on injured reserve with the Cardinals and won’t play again this season unless Arizona makes a deep playoff run — meaning Adams almost certainly will pass them by season’s end.
All of which has Rodgers looking beyond Adams’ current elite-level performance and at Adams’ path toward Canton, Ohio, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.
“I’ve played with some incredible players but the kind of dominance that I’ve seen from Davante warrants that type of praise. I feel like the way Davante’s been playing the last few years, it’s something that I haven’t quite seen during my 17 years,” Rodgers said.
“I think an easy barometer (for Hall of Fame consideration) is being top three at your position for an extended amount of time. I think that should definitely warrant consideration. I think that’s why the guys with shorter careers have probably deserved to be there. When you have sustained success and you’re one of the top three at the position for multiple years that, in my opinion, should warrant consideration. I feel like what Davante has done the last three years, (he’s) been a top-three player at his position. Obviously, the numbers bear that out.”
Just ask Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who remembers watching Adams while scouting upcoming opponents’ defenses on film and admiring his talent. But it wasn’t until he started coaching him that he fully appreciated Adams’ greatness — and started thinking about him as a Hall of Famer as well.
“When you see crossover tape, you know who stands out and who’s a great player. But until you get around these guys and are around them on a daily basis and you start to figure out what makes them so great … obviously he’s got incredible talent,” LaFleur said Thursday. “But I think it’s just the work that he puts in, too. You see it out there on the practice field, how he prepares on a daily basis, the effort with which he goes out there with, the finish and how he holds everybody in that room to such a high standard.
“He’s extremely intelligent; football comes very easy to him. He’s just got a great natural feel; he can articulate what’s going on out there on the field. And anytime you have guys that are very talented and you combine that with a work ethic and the intelligence, then you start getting Hall of Famers. And I think that’s the type of player he is.”
How many more years LaFleur, Rodgers and Adams will be together, of course, is unclear. Rodgers spoke at length about his uncertain future earlier this week, and with Adams set to become an unrestricted free agent — barring the franchise tag being applied to him in March, of course — he understands how much could change in the coming years, from where he’s playing to who’s throwing him the ball.
That’s why Adams’ focus is solely on filling the one gaping hole in his résumé: a Super Bowl appearance. He’s been to four NFC Championship Games in his eight seasons — in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020 — and for all of his individual accomplishments, winning a championship has remained elusive.
“(Rodgers’ future) won’t be the end-all, be-all, but it’ll definitely be something that I’m monitoring and paying attention to see where his head is at after all of this,” Adams said. “We’ve talked about it a lot this year — just making the main thing the main thing and just really enjoying the time that we do have with our teammates.
“There’s a lot of stuff that goes into whether or not I’m back here, whether or not he’s back here. If it was just as simple as, ‘Do you like being here? Do you want to be back? We’ll pay you how you should be paid,’ then it would be easy. Everybody would be exactly where they want to be and having the time of their life.
“So yeah, I am enjoying it. I’m paying a little bit more attention and just kind of locking in and enjoying my time with my teammates now because you never know. I’ve been in four NFC Championship Games and it’s a new team every year. At this point, I’m just trying to enjoy it and just go play football and kind of like what Aaron said, just savor these moments because you never know what will happen.”