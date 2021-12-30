Hall call? One future Pro Football Hall of Famer (Aaron Rodgers) believes his favorite target (Davante Adams) someday will join him in Canton

“When you see crossover tape, you know who stands out and who’s a great player. But until you get around these guys and are around them on a daily basis and you start to figure out what makes them so great … obviously he’s got incredible talent,” LaFleur said Thursday. “But I think it’s just the work that he puts in, too. You see it out there on the practice field, how he prepares on a daily basis, the effort with which he goes out there with, the finish and how he holds everybody in that room to such a high standard.

“He’s extremely intelligent; football comes very easy to him. He’s just got a great natural feel; he can articulate what’s going on out there on the field. And anytime you have guys that are very talented and you combine that with a work ethic and the intelligence, then you start getting Hall of Famers. And I think that’s the type of player he is.”

How many more years LaFleur, Rodgers and Adams will be together, of course, is unclear. Rodgers spoke at length about his uncertain future earlier this week, and with Adams set to become an unrestricted free agent — barring the franchise tag being applied to him in March, of course — he understands how much could change in the coming years, from where he’s playing to who’s throwing him the ball.